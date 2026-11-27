A marketing professor warns that Black Friday deals aren't always real discounts, citing shrinkflation and inflation as factors that obscure true savings.

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Black Friday deals are everywhere, but a sale price does not always mean real savings. With budgets under pressure, amid a persisting affordability crisis and rising fuel prices with the raging Iran conflict, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their money during the holiday shopping season this year. The forecasts point to a season of cautious spending.