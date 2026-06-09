How to spot genuine top-rate easy-access savings accounts

An examination of easy-access savings accounts reveals many offers depend on temporary bonuses or come with withdrawal restrictions. A standout deal from Hampshire Trust Bank provides a high rate without these catches, but such accounts often disappear quickly. Savers are advised to regularly check rates and switch to avoid falling behind.

Savers are being warned to watch out for easy-access accounts that appear to offer attractive interest rates but come with hidden conditions, such as temporary bonuses or withdrawal restrictions.

Many of the best deals are supported by introductory bonuses that expire after a year, causing the rate to drop significantly. Some accounts also cap the number of withdrawals permitted, which can be problematic for those needing regular access. Even accounts that do not rely on bonuses may have limitations; for instance, one offering 4.15 per cent last year now pays only 3.75 per cent, meaning loyal customers could miss out by not switching.

In a positive development, Hampshire Trust Bank has launched an online saver with a rate of 4.24 per cent, which is not bolstered by a bonus and has no withdrawal limits. This rate is actually higher than it was a year ago despite a lower Bank of England base rate.

However, such top-tier accounts often have short availability windows, as smaller banks use them to attract deposits before swiftly withdrawing them. For example, a 4.3 per cent deal from Spring lasted only ten days. Other providers like Secure Trust, Cynergy Bank, Principality Building Society, and Coventry Building Society have also announced new rates, many of which include temporary bonuses or withdrawal caps. To maximise returns, savers should routinely review their account rates and compare them with the best available options.

Those whose current accounts pay less than the base rate should consider moving their money. Utilising a cash Individual Savings Account (ISA) can also help avoid tax on interest. Independent comparison tables, updated daily, can help identify the top rates with Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) protection, and free email alerts can notify savers of new best-buy deals as soon as they appear





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Easy Access Savings Interest Rates Bonus Rates Withdrawal Limits Hampshire Trust Bank Comparison FSCS Protection Savings Tax Cash ISA Switching Accounts

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