Found a hard-to-find item on a random site? These red flags can help you avoid counterfeit products, especially for kids and plug-in items.

NBC 5’s Diana Zoga talked with experts about the things to look for when shopping online to make sure you are not buying a counterfeit items.

When you’re scrolling or shopping online, it can be easy to land on a website you’ve never heard of and end up with a counterfeit product. Maybe you’re searching for a specific toy, or an intriguing product showed up on social media. Before you buy, Teresa Murray with the nonprofit consumer group U.S. Public Interest Research Group says to figure out where it’s coming from.

Also read Missing 19-year-old found safe

“We really urge caution, especially when it's a product for a child or anything that plugs in. Those are my two big things,” said Murray. If something is sold out everywhere else, but you find it on a website you don’t know, Murray said that’s a reason to slow down.

“That should be a flag to you,” said Murray. “That you have not been able to find this thing anywhere and then you're finding it on some random website that you've never heard of before. ”Do you know where the seller is located?

Advertisement

“In a lot of cases, these sellers may be international, which is not in and of itself bad, but it is if you don't know who it is,” said Murray. “There's a lot of risk of getting hazardous products or products that haven't been tested when you're buying from some random online seller that, again, you don’t even know where it is. ”Murray said she recently ordered toys that arrived with awkward wording on the label.

“I'm not planning on giving these as gifts for anybody,” said Murray about the toys. “But the back label on it said, ‘Caution! To avoid the sharp matter and point. ’ That's it.

They're missing some words there. ” Before you order, check the return policy. If an item isn’t what you expected, what does it cost to send back? If you can, pay with a credit card rather than a debit card.

Generally, credit card purchases come with more protections in case you need to dispute a charge later. For example, you pay for a product that never arrives, and you can’t reach the seller.