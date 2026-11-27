A winter trip to this bucolic region delivers an enduring vision of Ye Olde England — and plenty of opportunities to sit fireside in the pub.

Single-track lanes winding through hills spliced by dry-stone walls. A clutch of honey-coloured cottages presided over by a church and a pub, smoke wafting from the chimney.

Couples in Barbour jackets and Hunter wellies striding across a frost-nipped field, a dog scattering pheasants ahead of them. These scenes are a reliable constant in the Cotswolds: if ever there were a paean to timeless rural charm, this is it. Covering almost 800sq miles, it’s a vast place, so you’re best-off focusing on one part.

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The northern chunk, spread across Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Warwickshire and Oxfordshire, is home to many of its highlights, with handsome market towns and pretty villages scattered among its limestone hills. The Cotswolds got rich on the medieval wool trade and many market towns share the same characteristics because of it, their broad high streets lined with both grand houses and wonky cottages made from Cotswolds stone.