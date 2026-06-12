In the face of loneliness, many people are turning to AI chatbots for companionship – but research shows it can’t replace human connection.

Guaranteed compassion, encouragement and validation? A soothing voice available to massage your ego whenever you feel unsure of yourself? If you could find a living being with these qualities, you’d call them your soulmate, and yet it is exactly what many chatbots are offering an increasing number of users.

, which has found that chatting with an AI is no match for talking to real human beings, even if they are complete strangers. The results are good news for anyone, like me, who would like to believe that there are some areas of life that are best served by living people, but the fact remains that many people are turning to AI out of social anxiety.

Fortunately, the psychological research can also offer us plenty of ways to go about our real-life conversations more confidently. Our tendency to feel an unexpected intimacy with our chatbots became obvious far longer ago than many people might realise. In the 1960s, computer scientistcreated an algorithm called ELIZA. Its guiding principle was to turn each of the user’s statements into a follow-up question.

ELIZA: CAN YOU THINK OF A SPECIFIC EXAMPLEUser: He says I’m depressed much of the time. Despite the crudeness of the conversation, ELIZA became a huge hit, as users poured out their hearts to its prompts. that will prompt specific behaviours .

We can never be certain how those interactions will unfold, of course, but I’m starting to wonder whether the very unpredictability that leads us to fear them is also what makes them so rewarding. To gain some insight into the complexities of another’s inner world, and to feel that they’ve seen some small part of you in return in a way that you might have never imagined – that’s the cure for loneliness, and it can only come from the meeting of two human minds.

The Laws of Connection: 13 social strategies that will transform your life





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