How to Set Waze as Default Navigation App on Android and Android Auto

Learn the step-by-step process to configure Waze as your primary mapping tool on Android devices and Android Auto, ensuring all navigation links open in the correct application.

Many Android users prefer Waze for its community-driven navigation features, yet the platform defaults to Google Maps for handling external map links. This behavior persists even when users actively choose Waze for manual searches, creating friction in daily usage. Users can modify this system behavior to ensure that every tap on a map link opens the Waze application directly.

Configuring Waze Link Handlers on Android

The primary mechanism for redirecting navigation requests involves modifying the internal settings within the Waze application itself. Users must locate the Waze app on their device or utilize the magnifying glass icon to search for it. Once the app is open, users navigate to the settings menu to find the specific toggle options that control how different types of links are handled.

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Within these settings, there is no option to disable Waze-specific addresses, as they remain enabled by default and cannot be turned off. Instead, users must manually toggle on every link type they wish to route through Waze. This ensures that the application captures the specific URLs associated with mapping services.

Critical links to enable include maps.google.com for opening standard Google Maps links and www.google.com for opening locations derived from general Google search results. Users who rely heavily on voice commands should also toggle on assistant-maps.google.com. Additionally, enabling *.gcp.wazestg.com ensures that background map data and specific testing links are also directed to the Waze platform.

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Forcing Waze via Google Maps App Settings

An alternative method involves directly modifying the permissions of the Google Maps application to prevent it from intercepting map links. Users can open the app list and select the Google Maps application to access its info page. From there, they can select the option to clear defaults or remove the app from handling specific intent filters.

By effectively removing Google Maps from its role as the default handler, the system will prompt the user to choose an application the next time any navigation link is opened. The user must then select Waze from the list of available options. This forces the operating system to ask for user preference on every instance of a map link being triggered.

Android Auto Default Configuration

The process for Android Auto differs significantly from the smartphone experience, particularly depending on the version of the Android operating system in use. Older versions of Android utilize the phone's designated default map app for all navigation tasks within the car interface. However, newer smartphone versions and recent Android Auto updates operate differently.

Recent iterations of Android Auto do not strictly rely on the phone's default map app. Instead, the system utilizes the last opened navigation application to open links. Simply opening Waze once while connected to the car is usually sufficient to establish it as the active default for subsequent link taps. The system remembers this preference until the user explicitly opens Google Maps again.

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Managing Android Auto App Layout

If the Waze icon does not appear on the Android Auto screen, users may need to verify that the application is toggled on within the car's settings. Navigation allows users to reposition items within the interface, placing Waze at the top of the list and moving Google Maps to the bottom. This prioritization makes the preferred app more accessible during driving.

Users cannot completely disable or remove the Google Maps icon from the Android Auto interface. The application remains present due to system constraints, but rearranging the layout ensures that Waze is the most prominent and easily selectable option for routine navigation tasks, streamlining the user experience inside the vehicle.