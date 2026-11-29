The less often your iPhone is kept at 100 percent charge, the better. And iOS has a few options to help your battery last longer over the years.

Your iPhone can spend a surprising amount of its life plugged in and doing little. It charges on the nightstand while you sleep, and a lot of people — myself included — will then leave it on a desk charging stand all afternoon.

And on top of that, you might stick it to a MagSafe charging mount in the car. For a lot of that time, it's fully charged, yet the phone remains plugged in, potentially causing unnecessary heat stress and battery damage. Apple's answer to this issue is Charge Limit, a setting on iPhone 15 models and later that tells the phone to stop charging the battery at 80, 85, 90 or 95 percent instead of 100.

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It takes seconds to toggle it on, but at 80 percent, you're giving up a fifth of your battery every day for one that holds up better over time. Whether that's worth it ultimately depends on how long your phone spends on the charger.and drag the slider to the limit you want. You can choose 80, 85, 90 or 95 percent and your iPhone will charge to within a few points of the limit and stop.