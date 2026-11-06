How to Secure Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Cards at MSRP

With Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion 30th Celebration launching, fans can access limited Legendary Pokémon promo cards like Kyogre, Groudon, and Giratina by meeting spending thresholds at major retailers. This guide outlines fair lottery and purchase systems at Walmart, Target, and Amazon to help collectors avoid resale markups.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.expansion yourself or want to surprise that super special trainer in your life with the 30th Celebration UPC, we’ve gotbefore you get shopping today.

And yes, that includes where you can score free promo cards to celebrate the new launch. Truth be told, it isn’t exactly difficult to find Pokémon ETBs and booster packs online.

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However, since Pokémon trading cards have exploded in popularity recently, hugely due toat the Pokémon Center can end up selling for nearly three times that amount on the resale market. Resellers have made it unnecessarily difficult for fans to find cards at MSRP both online and in-store . , have set up lottery systems online to give fans a more fair chance at securing those highly coveted trading cards at near-MSRP prices.

Walmart typically has lotteries on Wednesdays and notifies winners within a day or so . Target’s online drops are pretty random, but have been known to happen around midnight PT/3 a.m. ET. Amazon has an invite-only system, in which Prime members can sign up to buy and will then get an email if they get chosen.

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Unlike Walmart’s system, you don’t need to keep signing up for the product of your choice if you don’t win. Amazon will randomly do drawings and will send you an e-mail if you get chosen.expansion. That means you have an opportunity to collect limited-availability cards featuring three very cool Legendary Pokémon: Kyogre, Groudon, and Giratina. All you have to do is spend $15 or more on Pokémon TCG products at one of the retailers below.

The best part is, Pokémon has revealed where you can find each card. So, if you do have a fave among the three, you may want to hit those stores first.? Pokémon gave us sets to check out ahead of the release, which you can see below. Even with the 30th Celebration release being the must-have for the year, Delta Reign has plenty of fun chase cards worth getting hyped over like the Mega Rayquaza ex.

It’s a fun one to rip, and we were happy to pull the Eevee and Growlithe because just look at them, they’re adorable. Mega Evolution—Delta Reign. When it comes to gifting Pokémon cards, you really don’t want to wait until the last minute to get shopping because chances are, you’ll be stuck paying those insane resale prices. Looking for more info on shopping Pokémon TCG in general?

Check out our guide for parents, new collectors, and pretty much fans of all agesThe Exact Time Parke x Stoney Clover Lane’s New Collection Drops — Plus, Where To Find the Exclusive Sherpa MockneckShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.