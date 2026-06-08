How to Scan a QR Code That Appears on Your Phone Screen

Scanning a QR code displayed on your smartphone's screen is simple with built-in features. For iPhone users, take a screenshot and use 3D Touch or Haptic Touch to overlay the code. Android users can tap the image in their gallery and select Lens, or use Google's Circle to Search function.

QR codes, short for Quick-Response codes, are pretty neat. You scan the code using your device's camera, which picks up embedded information, often to share details or direct you to a website.

The, an ancient game called Go. They're simple to use and work well when shared on objects, in advertisements, and even on TVs. But how do you scan a QR code when it's on your phone's screen? It's surprisingly easy using iPhone and Android devices.

The first step is to take a screenshot of the QR code and then open the image in your gallery. On a typical Android, to take a screenshot, press and hold the power and volume down button simultaneously. The screen will flash white to indicate the capture. On most iPhones, press and hold the wake and volume up button until the screen flashes.

Then, open the screenshot of the code in your phone's gallery. To see the code's message on an iPhone, tap and hold on the QR code to open a menu with viewing options. With Android, tap the image of the QR code and then the Lens icon. On my Galaxy S25 Ultra, using the Samsung gallery, I see a link pop-up.

In either case, you should see the QR code's message or the URL it's directing you to visit. On compatible Android devices, you can also use Google's Circle to Search function to scan a QR code on your screen. To do so on newer Samsung Galaxy devices, press and hold the Home button or use the appropriate gesture. You can also open settings and use the top search bar to find Circle to Search and ensure it's enabled.

If the feature is available on your device, an overlay will appear and you can use your finger or a stylus to circle the QR code and read it. Google Lens is another great option for scanning codes already on your phone's screen, and works with both Android and iOS devices.these days and are used heavily by businesses and in marketing. But it's important to pay attention when interacting with these two-dimensional data squares, as th





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