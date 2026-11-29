The free app Afterglow can get those flying toasters, Looney Tunes characters, or ‘Star Trek’ graphics to grace the screen of your Apple computer once again.

Back in the 1990s, whenever people wanted to look at something new on their computer, they would go to a physical store and purchase a box containing an actual floppy disk or CD.

That's just what life was like before the internet. Berkeley Systems, the company behind the After Dark collection, sold scads of these CD-ROMs stuffed with screensaver collections featuring Disney,, and Looney Tunes characters, among others. The company changed hands multiple times, but some version of the original collection was still available until this year. Not anymore: the Japanese company Infinisys.

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With this modern macOS application, which is completely free, you can build a collection of these screensavers, watch and interact with them, and even use them on your modern Mac. To get started you just need to download the application. None of the screensavers are included in the bundle, meaning you'll need to provide your own.