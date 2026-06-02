How to Rob a Bank Trailer Reveals a Stylish Heist with a Social Media Twist

David Leitch directs Nicholas Hoult and Zoe Kravitz in a modern heist thriller where bank robbers turn their crimes into viral sensations, attracting the attention of an FBI agent and a software engineer.

David Leitch , the director known for revitalizing the action genre with films like John Wick, Atomic Blonde, and Bullet Train, is tackling the heist genre with his latest project, How to Rob a Bank.

The first trailer, released by Collider, offers a stylish glimpse into a world where bank robbery becomes a viral spectacle. The film follows a crew of social media-savvy criminals who broadcast their daring heists, turning each crime into an online sensation. As their fame grows, they attract the attention of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer, forming an unlikely duo determined to stop them.

The ensemble cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, Pete Davidson, and John C. Reilly, promising a mix of dramatic tension and comedic relief. The plot, written by Mark Bianculli, is described as a modern twist on the classic heist formula: A crew of bank robbers uses social media to document their exploits, unaware that their viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of law enforcement.

The trailer emphasizes the concept from the outset, framing the story almost as a step-by-step guide to pulling off a robbery while showcasing the crew's ability to leverage social media attention to their advantage. Leitch's signature style of high-octane action and meticulous choreography is evident, with fast-paced editing and dynamic camera work that heightens the excitement.

The film blends traditional heist thrills with the influence of online culture, exploring how the desire for internet notoriety can drive criminals to take greater risks. The heist genre has seen a decline in recent years, with superhero franchises and sci-fi epics dominating the box office.

However, How to Rob a Bank appears poised to revitalize the genre by incorporating contemporary elements such as live-streaming, influencer culture, and the digital footprint of modern crime. The film's title itself suggests a meta-commentary on the nature of heist movies, as if the characters are following a manual. Leitch's directorial approach often emphasizes practical stunts and kinetic action, which should lend itself well to the heist scenes.

The cast includes a mix of dramatic actors and comedic talents, suggesting that the film will balance tension with humor. Pete Davidson's presence hints at a comedic element, while John C. Reilly adds gravitas. The inclusion of Anna Sawai, fresh off her acclaimed role in Shogun, and Christian Slater as the FBI agent adds depth to the law enforcement side.

The concept of criminals seeking viral fame is particularly relevant in an era where social media influencers can achieve celebrity status overnight. The film explores the dark side of this phenomenon, where the line between crime and performance blurs. The trailer suggests that the robbers are not just after money but also attention, and their escalating risks reflect the addictive nature of online validation.

Meanwhile, the duo pursuing them, an FBI agent and a software engineer, represent the old-school and new-school approaches to investigation. Their unlikely partnership could be a highlight of the film. Production details about How to Rob a Bank are still emerging, but the trailer has generated significant buzz. The film is expected to release later this year.

With Leitch at the helm and a talented cast, it could be one of the standout action films of the year. Fans of heist movies and modern action will likely find much to enjoy in this stylish and timely thriller





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