How to Rob a Bank Trailer Released at CinemaCon

The film, directed by David Leitch, follows a team of bank robbers who broadcast their heists on social media, unaware that their growing fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer.

The film, directed by David Leitch , follows a team of bank robbers who broadcast their heists on social media, unaware that their growing fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Nicholas Hoult, John C. Reilly, and Zoë Kravitz. The trailer showcases the film's comedic energy, with Hoult's character addressing viewers about robbing banks. The film includes several actors who have featured in DC movies, from Superman to The Batman to The Penguin. The movie is produced by Leitch, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, and Kelly McCormick, with Ben Ormand and Mark Bianculli serving as executive producers.

The film's synopsis reads, 'In How to Rob a Bank, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs - and their most ambitious heist yet.

' The film is set to be released, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The movie's title is the name of the robbers' online show, and the trailer suggests that the primary players will be Hoult, Kravitz, and Reilly. The film is an action-comedy, and the trailer showcases its comedic energy. The movie includes several stars who have featured in DC movies, from Superman to The Batman to The Penguin.

The film is directed by Leitch from a screenplay by Mark Bianculli. It is produced by Leitch, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, and Kelly McCormick. Ben Ormand and Mark Bianculli serve as executive producers. With extensive knowledge of India's games and film industries, Rahul also keeps up with global pop culture, with a particular interest in everything around the world of superheroes.

When not pondering about cinematic universes, Rahul likes tinkering with his PC to maximise his immersion in AAA games. The film is an action-comedy, and the trailer showcases its comedic energy. The movie includes several actors who have featured in DC movies, from Superman to The Batman to The Penguin. The film is directed by Leitch from a screenplay by Mark Bianculli.

It is produced by Leitch, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, and Kelly McCormick. Ben Ormand and Mark Bianculli serve as executive producers. The film's synopsis reads, 'In How to Rob a Bank, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer.

Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs - and their most ambitious heist yet.

' The film is set to be released, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The movie's title is the name of the robbers' online show, and the trailer suggests that the primary players will be Hoult, Kravitz, and Reilly





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How To Rob A Bank David Leitch Nicholas Hoult John C. Reilly Zoë Kravitz

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