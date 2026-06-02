How to Rob a Bank Trailer: David Leitch Delivers a Social Media Heist Thriller

The first trailer for David Leitch's new film How to Rob a Bank has dropped, featuring Nicholas Hoult, Pete Davidson, and Rhenzy Feliz. The movie follows a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers who broadcast their heists, attracting the attention of an FBI agent and a software engineer. It opens on September 4, 2026.

The first trailer for How to Rob a Bank, the new film from director David Leitch , has dropped, promising a blend of social media culture and social commentary.

The trailer, released by Amazon MGM Studios, teases a slick, high-energy thriller that follows a crew of bank robbers who livestream their heists to gain viral fame. As their notoriety grows, they attract the attention of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer, who team up to bring them down. Nicholas Hoult stars as Ryan, the charismatic leader of the crew, with Pete Davidson as Vince and Rhenzy Feliz as Hugo rounding out the team.

The film appears to lean into Leitch's signature bold visuals and kinetic action, reminiscent of his previous work on Atomic Blonde and the John Wick franchise. However, unlike those films, How to Rob a Bank adds a layer of commentary on the intersection of crime and social media, exploring how the desire for online validation can drive reckless behavior. The trailer opens with a fast-paced montage of the crew pulling off daring robberies while filming themselves on smartphones.

Quick cuts show them engaging with their followers, responding to comments, and planning their next move. The tone oscillates between darkly comedic and tense, with Davidson providing deadpan humor and Hoult exuding a quiet intensity. The footage also hints at a deeper conflict: the robbers are motivated by a sense of rebellion against corporate greed, aiming to expose the flaws in the financial system.

This angle adds a layer of social commentary, positioning the heists as acts of protest rather than simple crime. The irony of Amazon, a mega-corporation, distributing a film that critiques such entities is not lost on observers. Yet, the trailer suggests the film is aware of this contradiction, possibly embracing it as part of the story's self-aware tone. How to Rob a Bank is set for a late-summer release on September 4, 2026, placing it in a competitive slot.

The film comes from Amazon MGM Studios and is produced by Leitch and his frequent collaborator, Kelly McCormick. The screenplay, written by a team including Chad St. John and Justin Piasecki, promises a tight narrative that balances heist sequences with character development. Early reactions from CinemaCon, where a teaser was shown in April 2025, were positive, with attendees praising the film's energy and performances. The full trailer has now built anticipation among audiences, particularly fans of Leitch's previous work.

With its timely themes and star-studded cast, How to Rob a Bank could be one of the most talked-about films of the year. Whether it will deliver on its ambitious premise remains to be seen, but the trailer suggests a thrilling ride that asks: how far would you go for a like





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