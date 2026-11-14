How to Rob a Bank Review: Reilly and Kravitz Shine in Modern Heist Comedy

John C. Reilly and Zoë Kravitz bring strong chemistry to this clever and funny heist film that blends traditional bank robbery tropes with the modern world of social media, though it is not without its flaws.

Alessandra Frugoli, left, and John C. Reilly arrive at the premiere of "How to Rob a Bank" Tuesday, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

John C. Reilly and Zoë Kravitz's chemistry enhances the film's engaging moments. LOS ANGELES — There is something about a good heist movie that I love. Maybe it's the elaborate plans, the unexpected twists or watching a group of criminals attempt to pull off something that should be impossible. Or maybe it's just they all always look so cool, and despite sincere efforts, the last 40-plus years I have never managed to be cool.

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" isn't going to join the ranks as one of my favorites, but I had a pretty good time with it. It's clever, funny and has some genuinely entertaining moments. It also has a few problems that keep it from being as good as it could have been.

"How to Rob a Bank" follows a group of bank robbers whose criminal activities are connected to a popular online content creator. The film mixes traditional bank-heist action with the world of online videos and social media, giving a familiar genre a modern twist. There are plenty of moving parts, some clever schemes and a few surprises along the way. I'll leave the details there because discovering how everything fits together is part of the fun.

I've been a fan of Reilly for years. He's got a talent for making even the strangest characters feel like actual people. They play off each other so naturally that I found myself looking forward to their next interaction. There is humor in their exchanges, but there's also something more interesting going on beneath the surface.

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Of course, you can't make a movie called"How to Rob a Bank" without delivering some entertaining bank robberies. The robberies are creative and often pretty funny. I liked watching the different plans unfold and seeing how the characters dealt with unexpected problems. This is where the movie finds its rhythm.

It knows how to have fun with its premise, and the combination of clever planning and unpredictable circumstances makes for some entertaining sequences. They're more than just a gimmick. They actually matter to what's happening, and the filmmakers find some clever ways to use them. One sequence in particular, featuring an instructional video intercut with interrogations taking place on screen, is especially well done.

It's probably my favorite example of the movie taking its central idea and doing something genuinely creative with it. A few go on longer than they need to, and I found myself wishing we could get back to the actual story. The joke or point had already landed, but the video kept going. I needed a little more from the charactersMore specifically, I didn't care enough about some of them early on.

The film introduces its bank-robbing team and gets things moving fairly quickly, which makes sense for this kind of movie. But while I was entertained by what they were doing, I wasn't particularly invested in who was doing it. Eventually, we get more background and some welcome depth to the characters. We begin to understand their motivations and what makes them tick.

By the time I started feeling invested in some of these people, we'd already spent a good chunk of the movie together. I don't need every character in a heist movie to have a complicated backstory or an emotional monologue explaining their childhood. But I do want a reason to care whether they succeed, fail or get caught.

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For a while,"How to Rob a Bank" seemed more interested in showing me how clever its characters were than giving me a reason to care about them. There's one other aspect of this movie that I found interesting, and maybe a little concerning. The film explores the influence a popular content creator can have on people and how easily entertainment can encourage behavior in the real world.

But I also couldn't help thinking about how some people might respond to what they're watching. Now, I'm not suggesting a movie about robbing banks is suddenly going to create a generation of bank robbers. We've been watching criminals pull off elaborate heists on screen for decades, and most of us have managed to resist the temptation. Let's just say I remember enough of my teenage decision-making to know that common sense isn't always the first thing to show up.

When you combine the influence of online personalities with the appeal of doing something outrageous for attention, I can see how the wrong person might take the wrong message from a movie like this. But I do think it's an interesting conversation, especially when the movie itself is exploring just how powerful that influence can be. There is frequent strong language, drug use, and a fair amount of violence throughout the film.

There is also a prolonged love scene that doesn't feature nudity but is still fairly suggestive. This isn't a movie for younger audiences, and parents should be aware that the criminal behavior is often presented in an entertaining and appealing way. John C. Reilly is fantastic, his scenes with Zoë Kravitz are a highlight, and the robberies offer enough creativity and fun to keep things moving.

I wish the filmmakers had spent a little more time developing the characters earlier and a little less time on some of the videos. With a stronger emotional connection to the people involved, I think this could have been something special. Instead, it's a movie with some really good moments, a few frustrating ones and enough charm to make the whole experience worthwhile.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.50 years after iconic film, a gathering of 'Rocky' fans in Philadelphia breaks a world recordHave you seen this? Johnny Depp is not afraid of goats in hilarious interview