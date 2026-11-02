How to Rob a Bank: Nicholas Hoult Leads New Thriller About Public Bank Heists

Nick Hoult and Zoe Kravitz star in How to Rob a Bank, a new action thriller about criminals broadcasting robberies online. The film arrives in theaters on November 13.

Nicholas Hoult stars in How to Rob a Bank, a new action thriller from Amazon MGM Studios that follows a crew broadcasting their heists online. The film arrives in theaters on November 13, offering audiences a direct look into the mechanics of public criminality. Director David Leitch brings his signature kinetic style to a story where discretion is not part of the business plan.

How to Rob a Bank Plot Details

The central premise of How to Rob a Bank involves a group of criminals who do not just steal money, but also share the methods with a global audience. Unlike previous roles where Hoult financed terrible meals or built a corporate empire as Lex Luthor in Superman, this character goes straight for the cash without intermediary steps. The crew invites viewers to watch crimes that most people prefer to commit without witnesses, effectively turning robbery into a form of entertainment.

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Cast and Crew Roles Explained

Nicholas Hoult leads an ensemble cast that includes Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, and John C. Reilly. Their character dynamics are explored in a newly released exclusive sneak peek titled The System Is Corrupt. This preview showcases the tension between the crew members as they navigate the risks of their very public crime spree. The characters must balance their financial goals with the escalating danger of being tracked by law enforcement.

Character Motivations and Conflicts

In the exclusive sneak peek, Zoë Kravitz and John C. Reilly attempt to make sense of the crew's actions and public exposure. John C. Reilly's character raises a reasonable question regarding the financial necessity of their continued activity. After robbing 15 banks, he argues that the team should have accumulated enough money to retire and stop risking arrest for further theft.

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Thematic Depth and Systemic Critique

Zoë Kravitz's character offers a different perspective on the ongoing violence, suggesting that the robberies are making a point about a corrupt system. She believes the system is broken, which means a pile of cash probably will not convince this crew to retire. This ideological divide adds depth to the action, framing the heists as a protest rather than just a crime for profit.

Release Date and Viewing Options

Amazon MGM Studios is set to release How to Rob a Bank in theaters on November 13. The film promises high-octane action sequences that require more than quietly slipping out the back door of a financial institution. Audiences can expect a thriller that combines financial crime with social commentary, driven by the performances of its star-studded cast.