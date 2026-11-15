Nicholas Hoult Reveals How to Rob a Bank Had Alternate Tragic Ending With Ryan's Death

Nicholas Hoult reveals the alternate tragic ending filmed for How to Rob a Bank by David Leitch, contrasting with the triumphant survival of Ryan.

Director David Leitch confirmed that the heist thriller How to Rob a Bank was originally produced with two completely different endings during its final production phase. Actor Nicholas Hoult, who stars as the central character Ryan, revealed in a recent interview that his character's ultimate fate was left undecided until the very last moment of the editing process. This means the production team captured footage for both a hopeful survival scenario and a tragic conclusion where Ryan dies.

Hoult told Collider that Leitch was highly open to exploring various creative directions, which led the team to film distinct endings for the movie's climax. The actor noted that he remained unaware of which version would ultimately be used until he viewed the fully edited cut himself. This secrecy ensured that even the star experienced the narrative surprises alongside general audiences upon release.

Also read How to Rob a Bank Review: Reilly and Kravitz Shine in Modern Heist Comedy

The chosen ending features Ryan successfully executing his mission, getting arrested, and then being released from prison two years later. Upon his freedom, he reunites with his partner Emi, played by Anna Sawai, and meets the child she was carrying when he was incarcerated. This hopeful trajectory provides the character with a sense of closure and renewal that defines the film's triumphant tone.

Ryan's survival is pivotal to the thematic core of the movie, as it completes his journey of finding redemption after being consumed by the grief of losing a child. In the final cut, he witnesses the positive societal changes resulting from the heists he orchestrated, which provides him with a fresh start and a sense of purpose. Had the tragic ending been selected, it would have fundamentally altered the film's hopeful message.

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The ensemble cast supports this narrative structure through their distinct roles in the heist and the subsequent law enforcement pursuit. Pete Davison and Rhenzy Feliz portray Vince and Hugo, key members of the crew who manage the technical aspects and viral social media strategy of the robberies. Their actions are central to the crew's ability to build a massive following for their escapades.

On the opposing side, John C. Reilly plays FBI agent John West, who is assisted by hacker Reagan Gardner, portrayed by Zoë Kravitz. As the authorities close in, both West and Gardner face moral dilemmas while uncovering the personal motivations driving the crew's actions. This adds significant depth to the conflict between the law enforcement officials and the bank robbers.

Despite the creative uncertainties during production, the final product has garnered a mixed reception from critics and a positive response from general audiences. How to Rob a Bank currently holds a Popcornmeter score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, based on more than 250 verified audience ratings. This indicates strong viewer enjoyment of the film's conclusion and its stylistic execution.

Conversely, the critical consensus is more divided, with a Tomatometer score of 34 percent derived from 90 reviews. This suggests that while the entertainment value is high, the dramatic weight of the story remains a point of contention among professional reviewers. Some critics noted that the absence of strong dramatic material leaves much of the film's value in the hands of its style and messaging.

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The creative vision for How to Rob a Bank was shaped by director David Leitch, known for his work on the John Wick franchise, and writer Mark Bianculli. Bianculli's previous writing credits include episodes of the Fox series Doc and the Prime Video show Hunters. The film, which features producers Brian Grazer, Kelly McCormick, and Jeb Brody, is now playing in theaters for audiences to experience firsthand.