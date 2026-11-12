How to Rob a Bank: David Leitch Heist Film Follows Livestreaming Thieves

David Leitch's heist thriller How to Rob a Bank follows a crew of livestreaming thieves whose heist videos drew 900 million views and an FBI manhunt.

How to Rob a Bank, a kinetic and stylized new film from director David Leitch, brings the heist thriller into the social media era. Leitch, known for Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde, is the filmmaker behind the movie, which has just been released. The story centers on a group of thieves and activists played by Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, and Rhenzy Feliz, who become internet famous by livestreaming and broadcasting their bank robberies online.

As their heists grow more daring and their online following climbs by the minute, the crew is tracked down by FBI Agent John West, played by John C. Reilly, and expert cybercriminal Reagan Gardner, played by Zoë Kravitz. The film is packed with twists, cat-and-mouse pursuits, intricate planning, and last-minute strategy changes, typical of the heist genre.

Also read ‘How To Rob A Bank’ Review: David Leitch’s Anarchic Heist Tutorial

Crew Motives Behind the Bank Heists in How to Rob a Bank

The central crew of How to Rob a Bank is made up of Ryan, played by Nicholas Hoult, Emmy, played by Anna Sawai, Vince, played by Pete Davidson, and Hugo, played by Rhenzy Feliz. Each member has distinct skills and personal motivations that drive the group toward its robberies.

Ryan and Emmy are a couple grieving the death of their three-and-a-half-year-old son, Wren, who died from a debilitating illness. They had taken out a loan from a bank run by a cutthroat bank manager, to fund their child's expensive health care. When the bank called in the loan, the couple was left destitute and unable to pay for the rest of Wren's medical care. Shortly after, Wren died, and the couple became determined to avenge him by fighting the American system of capitalism they blame for his death.

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Vince is a former Army soldier who served in combat in Afghanistan. Exposure to burn pits during his deployment led to his lung cancer, and he was not given the financial resources needed for treatment. He joins the crew to seek vengeance against governmental and financial corruption and to build a nest egg for his wife, Tati Gabrielle, and their young daughter.

Hugo, the crew's tech wizard, edits and uploads the heist footage to social media. He lives with his elderly mother in a rundown apartment in Pittsburgh and hopes to earn enough money so that she never has to work again.

How the Livestreamed Robberies Reached 900 Million Views

The crew's heist videos became a viral phenomenon, amassing 900 million views across social media platforms in a short period of time. Hugo uses his editing skills to release YouTube videos chronicling the group's robberies of banks throughout the Pittsburgh area.

The videos are colorful, loud, energetic, and fast-paced. In them, Ryan wears a wolf mask and speaks directly to the audience, pairing footage of the robberies with lessons on how to pull off a heist. In one video, he dresses as a priest, still wearing the wolf mask, and proclaims the Ten Commandments of Robbery. In another, he explains what viewers should do if law enforcement ever picks them up.

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A recurring theme across the videos is the crew's argument that bank robbery is a way of fighting the capitalist system. Ryan cites numerous statistics showing how hard it is for people in the U.S. to overcome poverty, then contrasts them with the figure that 90% of bank robbers get away with the money they steal. He urges viewers to mask up, arm up, and take back money that the system has deprived them of.

The viral reach led to a dedicated fan base, and some fans adopted masked identities of their own and carried out bank robberies themselves. The film presents this copycat effect as a direct result of the crew's online influence.

Agent John West and Reagan Gardner Track the Crew

FBI Agent John West is the law enforcement figure leading the pursuit of the crew. West is close to retirement after a career spent catching bank robbers, and he does not want to end his tenure on a humiliating note by letting a notorious, widely publicized group of thieves go unapprehended.

West's pursuit is joined by Reagan Gardner, an expert cybercriminal, whose skills place her at the center of the cat-and-mouse conflict between the authorities and the crew. The attention the group attracts online is what draws the agents into the hunt, making the case a high-profile test of both traditional policing and digital investigation.