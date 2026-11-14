How to Rob a Bank Box Office Projection Falls Below Expectations

ScreenRant analysis reveals How to Rob a Bank's opening weekend may reach just $4.7 million, marking a significant commercial stumble for Nicholas Hoult and the film.

David Leitch directed How to Rob a Bank, which stars Nicholas Hoult as a criminal mastermind who uses social media to broadcast his heists. The film is projected to earn only $4.7 million during its three-day opening weekend, a figure that signals a troubled debut for the high-profile crime thriller. Amazon MGM Studios released the movie on November 13, 2026, shifting its schedule from the original September 4 date to capitalize on the Thanksgiving holiday season.

Nicholas Hoult Box Office History Analysis

This projected $4.7 million domestic opening marks the seventh-worst wide-release debut in Nicholas Hoult's career history. A wide release requires a film to play in at least 600 theaters, and Hoult has starred in twenty titles that met this criteria. His performance at the box office varies wildly, ranging from massive hits to notable flops, with this new entry landing firmly in the lower quadrant of his filmography.

Also read David Leitch's How to Rob a Bank Fails to Deliver Action or Depth

Hoult's worst wide-release opening occurred with the 2024 crime thriller The Order, which debuted with just $877,855. That film ultimately grossed only $2.3 million worldwide, a stark contrast to his biggest success. His best debut belongs to the 2025 film Superman, where he played Lex Luthor. Superman opened with $125 million domestically and went on to gross $618.7 million globally, demonstrating Hoult's ability to anchor a franchise hit.

For context, his 2023 horror-comedy Renfield serves as a closer comparison to the current trajectory of How to Rob a Bank. Renfield debuted with $8 million, which is nearly double the projection for the new crime film. Renfield earned a total of $26.9 million against a reported $65 million budget, classifying it as a commercial failure. The new film is currently on track to underperform even Renfield's disappointing opening numbers.

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Financial Projections and Production Costs

The financial outlook for How to Rob a Bank appears grim given its production budget and potential break-even point. The film reportedly cost $40 million to produce, which typically requires a theatrical gross of around $100 million to break even. Given that only one movie in Hoult's wide-release history has surpassed the $100 million milestone, and only two have exceeded $50 million, hitting that benchmark seems highly unlikely.

Comparisons to other Nicolas Cage collaborations further highlight the potential for failure. If How to Rob a Bank follows the trajectory of 2005's The Weather Man, in which Hoult co-starred with Nicolas Cage, it will likely end as a theatrical flop. The Weather Man earned a 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes, a rating that is significantly higher than the current standing of the new release. Hoult's recent films have struggled to find commercial footing, with Renfield earning a 58% critics score.

Critical Reception and Audience Scores

Critic reviews for How to Rob a Bank are decidedly negative, with the film holding a dismal 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating is notably lower than the scores for both Renfield and The Weather Man, which managed to secure better reviews from professional critics. Despite the poor critical consensus, the film has found some favor with general audiences, earning an 80% Popcornmeter score from verified user reviews.

Additionally, the movie received a decent B- CinemaScore from exit polls of opening night audiences. This positive audience reaction suggests that word of mouth could help the film build momentum after its initial opening weekend. While the critical reception is harsh, the gap between critic and audience scores indicates that the movie may appeal to fans of the crime thriller genre despite its flaws.

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Future Implications for Nicholas Hoult and Amazon

Nicholas Hoult's career is unlikely to suffer severe damage from the underperformance of this specific film. Amazon MGM Studios typically views theatrical releases as preludes to streaming debuts on Prime Video rather than making or breaking events for their stars. This distribution strategy mitigates the financial risk for both the studio and the actor, allowing the film to find its audience online after its theatrical run ends.

Hoult will continue his work in major franchises by reprising his role as Lex Luthor in the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. Although director James Gunn was recently removed as co-CEO of DC Studios, the status of the sequel remains a significant bright spot for the actor. The upcoming project is expected to perform significantly better than How to Rob a Bank, providing a potential redemption arc for Hoult's recent box office struggles.