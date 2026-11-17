Nicholas Hoult's new thriller How to Rob a Bank earned just $5.175 million in its US debut across 2,810 theaters, underperforming expectations for the Amazon MGM Studios release.

Nicholas Hoult has established himself as a prominent figure in modern cinema, securing roles in high-profile projects such as The Menu, Nosferatu, and James Gunn's Superman as Lex Luthor. Despite this growing list of major franchise credits and critical acclaim, his latest film has struggled to find an audience upon release. The thriller How to Rob a Bank has officially opened to a disappointing $5.175 million domestically across 2,810 theaters.

How to Rob a Bank Financial Performance

The Amazon MGM Studios thriller also earned approximately $5.1 million internationally. This brings its worldwide total to $10.275 million following its first weekend in US theaters. The figure represents one of the weakest wide-release debuts for the British star in recent years.

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The movie reportedly cost around $40 million to produce. This financial reality means its opening represents a difficult start for a film that will need considerably more revenue to cover production and marketing expenses. The gap between the budget and the initial earnings highlights the steep challenge ahead for the studio.

Nicholas Hoult Career Context and Franchise Roles

Nicholas Hoult has enjoyed a pretty remarkable run over the past few years. He has appeared in everything from The Menu and Nosferatu to James Gunn's Superman, where he stepped into the role of Lex Luthor. With a growing collection of major franchises and acclaimed performances under his belt, he has become one of Hollywood's most recognizable leading men.

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Unfortunately, that star power has not translated to box office success for his newest movie. The underwhelming debut of How to Rob a Bank stands in stark contrast to the momentum built by his previous high-visibility roles in recent blockbusters and award-season contenders.

Amazon MGM Studios Box Office Outlook

The financial trajectory of the film suggests a challenging path forward for distributors. The initial $10.275 million worldwide haul is insufficient to break even quickly against the $40 million production budget. Theaters and studios typically require films to gross two to three times their production budget to become profitable when marketing costs are included.

Audience turnout across the 2,810 theaters indicates limited early interest. The thriller genre often relies on strong word-of-mouth to sustain long-term earnings, but the low opening number raises concerns about the film's longevity. The Amazon MGM Studios release will need to avoid a steep second-weekend drop to survive the competitive theatrical window.

Future Implications for Nicholas Hoult Projects

Box office results often influence casting decisions for future major studio tentpoles. While Nicholas Hoult remains a sought-after talent, consistent underperformance at the box office can impact his leverage in negotiating roles. The industry closely monitors the financial viability of actors in leading positions.

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Other projects currently in development or post-production may face scrutiny regarding their expected returns. The performance of How to Rob a Bank serves as a data point for how audiences are responding to the actor in non-franchise vehicles. Stakeholders in the film will likely reassess marketing strategies for international territories in the coming weeks.