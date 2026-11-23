David Leitch's How to Rob a Bank sees a massive 67.6% box office decline in its second weekend, bringing total earnings to $13.4 million worldwide against a $60 million budget.

David Leitch's crime comedy film How to Rob a Bank has suffered a severe decline at the domestic box office, falling by 67.6% during its second weekend of release. The Nicholas Hoult -led heist movie originally opened to a modest $5.1 million from 2,810 theaters for Amazon MGM Studios, but it has since dropped from sixth to eleventh place in the rankings. By the end of this sophomore frame, the film had collected only $1.67 million, marking a steep departure from its initial performance metrics.

Financial Losses and Budget Challenges

The R-rated action comedy carries a reported production budget of $60 million, a figure that now seems increasingly difficult to recoup given its current financial trajectory. With domestic earnings standing at $8.69 million after two weekends, the film has not yet come close to covering its production costs, let alone factoring in the significant marketing expenses required for distribution. International gross revenues currently sit at $4.71 million, pushing the worldwide cumulative total to $13.4 million, which remains well below the break-even point for such a high-budget production.

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Cast and Creative Background

The ensemble cast features Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, John C. Reilly, Anna Sawai, and Pete Davidson in key roles within this bank robbery narrative. Mark Bianculli wrote the screenplay, focusing on a group of social media-savvy bank robbers who broadcast their heists online for public viewing. Despite the star power, critics responded poorly to the final product, assigning the film a 34% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which likely contributed to the poor word-of-mouth and subsequent drop in attendance.

Demographic Shift and Competition

The core 18-34 demographic that typically drives action-comedy box office numbers now faces fresh competition from Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This competitive pressure coincided with a dramatic drop in per-theater averages, which fell from $1,845 on opening weekend to just $597 in the second frame. Although the theater count held steady at 2,810 locations, the inability to maintain audience interest across these venues highlights the challenges of sustaining a wide release without critical acclaim.

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DIRECTOR PATTERN OF UNDERPERFORMANCE

This theatrical flop marks another commercial misfire for director David Leitch, adding to a pattern of underwhelming returns on major studio projects. His previous film, The Fall Guy, fell short of expectations with a $28.5 million domestic opening against a staggering $140 million budget. That earlier film underperformed significantly despite the star power and strong reputation of actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, suggesting that Leitch's action-heavy style may not be translating to commercial success in the current market landscape.

Market Position and Future Outlook

How to Rob a Bank debuted at the last spot in the box office rankings in North America, indicating a difficult path to profitability. The worldwide total stands at $10.36 million, with a domestic-to-worldwide share of 54.4%, further illustrating the heavy reliance on the US market which has now disappointed. With the film's trajectory clearly downward and production costs remaining high, Amazon MGM Studios faces the challenge of minimizing losses through alternative distribution channels or international markets in the coming months.