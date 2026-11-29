Amazon MGM Studios' How to Rob a Bank underperforms at the theater with $17.3 million globally. Director David Leitch and executives expect the film to find success on Prime Video.

Amazon MGM Studios' heist thriller How to Rob a Bank has suffered a significant commercial setback at the global box office, earning only $17.3 million worldwide. This total falls drastically short of the film's reported production budget, which ranges between $40 million and $60 million. The financial performance marks a sharp departure from the studio's expectations for a theatrical release led by David Leitch, the co-director of the John Wick franchise.

Kevin Wilson, the head of theatrical distribution at Amazon MGM Studios, openly described the film as a tough release that failed to meet internal benchmarks. He acknowledged that the current theatrical landscape presents unique challenges with no guaranteed floor for movie success. Wilson emphasized that connecting with younger demographics proved particularly difficult for this specific heist movie, leaving the studio still analyzing the disconnect during the cinema window.

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Wilson highlighted the immense difficulty of convincing audiences to leave their homes and streaming services like YouTube for a traditional theater experience. He stated that moving people off their couches is increasingly hard in the current entertainment ecosystem. Despite these theatrical hurdles, Wilson praised the film's fun nature and highlighted the strong character dynamics between Zoë Kravitz and John C. Reilly.

The studio is now pinning its hopes on Prime Video to deliver the film's ultimate financial success. Wilson noted that Amazon operates the second-largest streaming platform globally, which fundamentally alters the typical life cycle of its films. The company is optimistic that the movie will find a much more extensive and lucrative audience on its streaming service after its lackluster theatrical run.

This strategy mirrors previous Amazon MGM releases that faced similar box office disappointments but excelled digitally. The live-action Masters of the Universe film earned $113.8 million against a $200 million budget yet became a massive hit on Prime Video. It remained number one on the platform for weeks and ranked as the fifth most-watched movie of the year for the service.

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Another notable example is Crime 101, which grossed $72.9 million against a $90 million budget but became the most-watched film on the Prime Video platform. These precedents suggest that Amazon MGM expects How to Rob a Bank to follow a similar trajectory, leveraging its vast subscriber base to recoup losses from the underperforming theatrical release.

Critics and audiences have shown a split reaction to the film, with an 80 percent Fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes contrasting with a 40 percent Tomatometer score. ScreenRant reviewer George Bate gave the movie six out of ten stars, praising its editing and pacing. He compared the film's rhythm to the works of Edgar Wright and Guy Ritchie, noting its addictive quality.

The cast features Nicholas Hoult as the crew leader Ryan, also known as The Wolf. Anna Sawai plays Emi, the getaway driver and romantic partner to Ryan. Pete Davidson and Rhenzy Feliz appear as crew members, with Feliz handling the hacking and social media aspects of the heist.

John C. Reilly stars as FBI agent John West, who pursues the crew alongside hacker Reagan Gardner, played by Zoë Kravitz. The supporting cast includes Christian Slater as Vitality Trust CEO David Walton. Tati Gabrielle portrays Skyler DeLuca, the wife of a character named Vince.

Alessandra Frugoli plays their daughter Michaela, and Young Mazino appears as lawyer Marquis Collins. The story follows the FBI agents as they confront difficult questions about justice while chasing the viral criminal crew. The narrative focuses on the moral complexities faced by the law enforcement team.

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Executives believe the streaming debut will define the ultimate success of the film. The theatrical run was intended to build awareness, but the financial loss suggests the digital platform is the primary market. Amazon MGM Studios has a history of using Prime Video to recoup losses from mid-budget thrillers that struggle in cinemas.

The strategy relies on the assumption that viewers prefer watching films at home after the initial theatrical hype fades. Wilson indicated that the studio is still working internally to understand the disconnect with younger cinema-goers. However, the focus has shifted to capitalizing on the film's social media virality through the streaming channel.

This approach allows Amazon to monetize the audience that engaged with the film online but did not visit a theater. Industry observers will watch the streaming numbers closely to see if the pattern holds true. A successful launch on Prime Video could validate the studio's dual-release strategy for this genre.

The financial outcome will likely influence how Amazon MGM Studios plans future theatrical releases. The hope is that the film will join the ranks of other streaming hits like Crime 101 and Masters of the Universe. The company expects the vast availability of the film on its platform to drive engagement.

The shift from theatrical to streaming success represents a calculated risk for the studio. While the box office numbers are disappointing, the digital potential offers a pathway to profitability. The upcoming Prime Video release will serve as the true test of the film's audience appeal.

Amazon MGM Studios remains committed to its hybrid model for film distribution. The studio continues to invest in high-quality productions that may find their true audience online. The performance of How to Rob a Bank will be a key metric in evaluating this strategy moving forward.