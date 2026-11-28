David Leitch's How to Rob a Bank suffers a severe box office drop, vanishing from charts after a dismal opening. The film faces intense competition and poor critical reception, signaling a major financial loss for Amazon MGM Studios.

Amazon MGM Studios' heist thriller How to Rob a Bank has officially vanished from major domestic box office tracking charts just ahead of its third weekend. The film, starring Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz, ceased reporting daily gross revenues or theater counts on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This abrupt disappearance from platforms like Box Office Mojo and The Numbers signals that the studio has effectively ended its theatrical marketing campaign for the project.

The collapse marks a catastrophic finale for the David Leitch-directed project, which suffered a staggering 66.2 percent drop in its sophomore weekend. After earning a disappointing $5.2 million during its opening frame, the movie fell to number eleven on the domestic chart before fading from view. This performance represents the third-worst sophomore decline in the history of the recently merged Amazon MGM Studios.

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Kevin Wilson, Amazon MGM Studio's head of domestic theatrical distribution, publicly acknowledged the failure, stating that the result was not what the studio hoped for. He admitted that connecting with the film's target demographic proved difficult, saying, "It's a tough marketplace... It was tough to connect with a younger audience on this movie." Wilson added that the studio is still analyzing internally why the film failed to resonate with the expected crowd in a significant way.

The production, which cost an estimated $40 million to produce, now faces an uphill battle to recoup its investment. Industry analysts estimate the break-even point for a film of this scale sits around $100 million in worldwide gross revenue. Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, the film had only accumulated $17.3 million globally, placing it far from profitability before its theatrical run concludes.

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Fierce competition during the pre-Thanksgiving window severely impacted the film's ability to sustain its theatrical presence. Disney's animated feature Hexed, the biopic Hershey, and Netflix's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth all debuted on Wednesday. These new releases directly competed for limited screen space, marginalizing How to Rob a Bank at a critical juncture in its release cycle.

Additionally, the film faced stiff competition from established blockbusters that expanded widely during its second weekend. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping secured the franchise's widest domestic debut in history, occupying 4,018 screens. Sylvester Stallone biopic I Play Rocky also underwent a wide expansion during the same period, absorbing audience attention and theater availability that might have otherwise supported the heist thriller.

Critical reception further hindered any potential recovery for the ensemble cast film. Critics largely panned the movie, resulting in a toxic consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. The film currently holds a 40 percent Tomatometer score with an average rating of 5.2 out of 10. This negative reception likely deterred casual moviegoers from visiting theaters despite the star power of Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, and John C. Reilly.

While verified audience members have given the film a more positive 80 percent score on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter, the anticipated initial audience failed to materialize in significant numbers. The movie had originally been delayed by one month to secure a more lucrative holiday season slot, betting on its potential to perform better. That strategic gamble has not paid off, as negative reviews overshadowed any potential audience enthusiasm.

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Currently, the film faces an insurmountable hurdle in recouping its budget through box office tickets alone. With only 2,810 screens in its initial deployment and a worldwide total of $17.3 million, the theatrical window is closing rapidly. The film will continue to play in a limited number of locations, including select theaters in Los Angeles and New York City, but its mainstream commercial success appears to have ended.

Despite the theatrical failure, Amazon MGM Studios may view this loss as a calculated marketing expense rather than a total disaster. The studio likely intends for the theatrical run to serve as a promotional vehicle for the film's arrival on Prime Video. If the movie gains traction among subscribers and becomes a popular title on the streaming platform, it could eventually offset the financial deficit incurred during its cinema release.