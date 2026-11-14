How to Rob a Bank Audiences Love It Despite Mixed Critics

David Leitch's heist film earns high audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz lead the cast in a movie that divides critics but delights viewers.

The heist thriller How to Rob a Bank has secured a strong standing with moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes following its theatrical release. Director David Leitch, known for co-directing the original John Wick film in 2014, returns to guide a crew of bank robbers who broadcast their crimes via social media platforms.

Nicholas Hoult anchors the ensemble cast, which includes Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson, Anna Sawai, John C. Reilly, Christian Slater, and Young Mazino. The film debuted on November 13, earning a Popcornmeter score of 78 percent from over 100 verified audience ratings.

Also read How to Rob a Bank: David Leitch Heist Film Follows Livestreaming Thieves

Audience Scores Outpace Critical Reception

How to Rob a Bank currently holds a 78 percent audience approval rating, significantly higher than its 33 percent critics score derived from 87 professional reviews. This wide gap highlights a clear divide between professional evaluators and general viewers regarding the film's quality and appeal.

Both the audience and critic scores remain fluid and may shift in the coming days as more reviews are submitted. The sustained positive audience feedback suggests the film is gaining momentum among general moviegoers despite the mixed reception from industry critics.

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Themes of Class and Capitalist Critique

Critical responses emphasize the film's high energy and engaging heist sequences as its primary strengths. Many reviewers note that the action sequences are visually stimulating and effectively maintain tension throughout the narrative structure of the movie.

Conversely, a recurring criticism involves the film's messaging regarding social class. Critics argue that the themes surrounding class disparity become inconsistent or muddled as the story progresses toward its conclusion, diluting the intended impact of the social commentary.

Critic George Bate Praises Style Over Substance

ScreenRant critic George Bate awarded the film a score of six out of 10, noting its entertaining style but criticizing the script by Mark Bianculli. Bate suggests the characters lack sufficient depth and serve as loose symbolic representations of capitalism's failures rather than empathetic individuals.

Bate writes that the movie could have achieved greatness with more developed characters and resonant messaging. Instead, it relies on loosely constructed figures that fail to generate the necessary audience empathy or care required for a compelling dramatic narrative.

Box Office Projections and Production Context

How to Rob a Bank marks the follow-up to The Fall Guy, released in 2024 and starring Ryan Gosling. Although The Fall Guy received positive reviews, it earned $181 million worldwide against a budget of $125 million to $150 million, indicating a soft box office performance for a major studio release.

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Financial projections for How to Rob a Bank estimate an opening weekend gross of just under $5 million. This result appears disappointing given the film's production budget, which is estimated between $40 million and $60 million, raising questions about its long-term financial viability.

Viewer Reactions and Future Streaming Outlook

Audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are abundant with positive feedback, including multiple four-star and five-star ratings. Viewers describe the film as excellent fun, with some stating they were locked in the whole movie and would definitely watch it again.

However, not all audience feedback is favorable. Some viewers criticize the portrayal of law enforcement as biased and inaccurate, while others label the depiction of financial markets as very dangerous. One reviewer advised others to wait for the film to stream rather than seeing it in theaters.

Production Details and Cast Contributions

The film features a runtime of 122 minutes and is produced by Brian Grazer, Kelly McCormick, Jeb Brody, David Leitch, and Allan Mandelbaum. The creative team combines Leitch's action expertise with Bianculli's screenplay to create a crime thriller that targets modern social anxieties.

Despite early box office concerns, the positive audience sentiment on Rotten Tomatoes could help the film pick up steam in the weeks ahead. The enduring interest from viewers suggests potential for long-tail performance and a successful transition to digital streaming platforms.