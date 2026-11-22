Learn the fastest way to retrieve your $5000 Rainy Day Fund in Grand Theft Auto 6 Chapter 2. This guide details the plane route and stealth tactics needed to visit Jason's destroyed home before rent becomes unmanageable.

Players entering Chapter 2 of Grand Theft Auto 6 begin with a severe financial deficit due to the catastrophic events concluding Chapter 1. Jason remains incapacitated in bed at the motel, leaving Lucia to secure the necessary funds for survival. The couple possesses only slightly over $100 in cash at the start of this new chapter.

Linda, the motel manager, demands immediate rent payments, creating urgent pressure on the protagonists. The guide reveals a method to recover a $5000 Rainy Day Fund stored at Jason's previously destroyed house. This sum is critical for covering the $900 rent and establishing financial stability.

Also read GTA 6 Chapter 2 Money Glitch Lost Floorboards Rainy Day Fund

Locating the Rainy Day Fund

The $5000 Rainy Day Fund remains accessible within the rubble of Jason's home, despite the structure being destroyed by fire in the previous chapter. All other cash deposits made in Chapter 1 were lost in the conflagration. The fund was saved separately and remains intact in the debris.

Accessing the house requires navigating a location on the opposite side of the map from the motel. The area is heavily monitored by police officers. Players must approach the site stealthily to avoid detection and successfully retrieve the money without alerting authorities.

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Traveling to Jason's House via Air

The most efficient method to reach Jason's house undetected involves using a plane from McKittrick Farm. Players can access this location by reading a flyer inside the motel office. The flyer initiates a quest to crop-dust for Kyle. The current mission allows players to ignore Kyle's request and instead utilize a different aircraft at the farm.

Equipping a parachute is mandatory for this journey to ensure safe landing. Players must fly south from the farm toward Jason's house. The flight covers a significant distance across the game map. Precision is required to aim the parachute toward the water behind the house, specifically to the left of the dock.

Stealth Tactics for Fund Retrieval

Two police officers stand guard at the dock near Jason's property. Players must parachute into the water to enter the area without triggering a wanted level. Swimming in undetected allows for a safe approach to the dock or the backyard ramp.

Navigating up the stairs to Jason's room requires careful movement to avoid alerting officers. The room is located inside the destroyed structure. Securing the $5000 Rainy Day Fund and retrieving priceless photos are the primary objectives. Players must maintain stealth throughout the entire operation to ensure they are not detected by law enforcement.

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Managing Finances and Next Steps

After securing the funds, players should check on Jason's pet snake, Delores, located under the stairs outside. The snake has a surprise waiting for discovery. Leaving the property without detection is the next critical step. The money must be deposited into an ATM immediately.

Depositing the cash enables Lucia to afford a RydeMe ride back to the motel. This strategy provides $5000 before completing any main missions in Chapter 2. The funds cover the current $900 rent due to Linda. This method prevents the immediate financial crisis that threatens to lock the characters out of their accommodation.