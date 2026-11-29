HR consultant Chantel Hayward and leadership coach Keren Blackmore share strategies for retaining employees when businesses cannot afford market-rate salaries.

Business owners frequently face the difficult reality of balancing employee worth against financial constraints, a challenge that HR consultant Chantel Hayward identifies as a core operational hurdle. When salaries fall short of market value, the immediate risk is increased staff turnover, which can destabilize small enterprises and hinder long-term growth. The primary advice from industry experts is to prioritize transparency and honest communication rather than relying on vague promises or ignoring the issue until resignations occur.

The Role of Transparency in Pay Discussions

Chantel Hayward emphasizes that the first step in mitigating retention risks is recognizing that employees may be aware they are underpaid and feeling overlooked. Experts suggest that transparency about financial constraints is far less frustrating for staff than silence or perceived disregard. By openly discussing the business's fiscal position where appropriate, leaders can build trust and explain the rationale behind current compensation levels. However, this approach requires caution; leaders must avoid making specific promises about future pay increases that they cannot realistically fulfill, as broken promises erode credibility faster than low pay initially did.

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Identifying Non-Monetary Employee Drivers

Understanding what truly matters to the workforce is a critical strategy for retention that does not rely on immediate financial investment. Rather than waiting for an employee to hand in their resignation notice, leadership should engage in regular conversations to discover what encourages them to stay. While pay is a universal priority, other factors such as flexibility, autonomy, career development, and work-life balance hold significant weight for many workers. Small businesses often possess a distinct advantage here, as they can offer greater involvement in business decisions and tangible impact opportunities that larger corporate structures struggle to provide.

Leadership Coaching on Motivation and Fulfillment

Keren Blackmore, a Leadership Coach and Founder of Leap of Thought, argues that while money is a factor, it is not always the primary driver for every individual. For some, being paid market value is a non-negotiable hygiene factor, but for others, work provides a sense of fulfillment, growth, and community. Blackmore advises leaders to explicitly ask employees what three things they value most about their current role and what three changes would improve their experience. This direct questioning helps distinguish between those who will leave due to salary and those who might stay if their workload is managed better or if they are given higher-profile projects that stretch their skills.

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Strategies to Mitigate Burnout and Workload Issues

A positive workplace culture cannot substitute for fair pay, but it can significantly enhance the overall employee experience and reduce the urge to leave. Goodwill wears thin rapidly when workloads are excessive, so monitoring and managing employee capacity is essential for retention. Leadership must ensure that flexibility and autonomy are not just buzzwords but operational realities. By creating an environment where people feel trusted, heard, and recognized, businesses can foster genuine loyalty even when financial compensation is temporarily constrained. This requires consistent effort and regular reviews of salaries against the market to ensure that when the financial position improves, employee pay becomes a top priority.

Long-Term Retention and Market Adjustments

Ultimately, while no leader can guarantee that employees will stay if they have other financial commitments or career aspirations, they can create an environment where staff genuinely want to remain. The strategy involves a dual approach: immediate mitigation through communication and culture, and long-term planning through financial improvement. Companies must regularly review salary benchmarks and adjust compensation as the business grows. Recognizing that leaving may be the right decision for some employees is also part of a healthy organizational dynamic, allowing leadership to focus on retaining those who are aligned with the company's current value proposition and future goals.