Expert advice on managing jet lag by leveraging natural light and understanding circadian rhythms to improve sleep and energy levels after long-haul flights.

Seek natural light at your destination to help reset your internal clock and ease jet lag symptoms. With my 40th birthday just months away, I’ve been reflecting back on the things I’ve conquered this decade that once seemed impossible.

I finished a solo Hyrox. I went skydiving; then I went twice more. I finally started—and am sticking with—a journaling routine. Despite these wins, there are plenty of things I’ve yet to master.

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I can’t speak Spanish. I never learned how to whistle. And I have yet to sleep a wink on a plane. Yes, even during commutes as far-ranging as Cape Town, South Africa; Marbella, Spain; and Cairo, Egypt.

Luckily, I bounce back fairly quickly after the initial drowsy day or two. But after taking a little longer to recover than usual after the four flights home from Cairo this fall, I started to wonder.

“ Could I revise my habits before, during and after airplane trips to reduce the ripple effect—and have a better chance of hitting the ground running? Jet lag is a medically-recognized sleep-wake disorder that occurs when we travel rapidly across at least two time zones, explainsUnder normal circumstances, our circadian rhythm runs like clockwork.

Over the course of 24 hours, our brain dials-in our core body temperature, appetite, digestion and hormone levels so our bodies know what to do at day and night.

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“When we travel across different time zones, the internal clock is still functioning based on the departure city’s time for a bit, which can make it challenging to stay alert during the day or asleep at bedtime. Our circadian rhythm is slower than our cell phone clocks at adjusting to the time at the destination,” explainsto signal to your body that it’s time to rest soon. But during travel, things get off track.

If home is on the East coast and you’ve landed in Rome, for instance, your melatonin levels would begin to rise at a pretty inconvenient time: 4 a.m. Since our internal clock takes a day or two to adjust, “you may feel exhausted in the middle of the afternoon or find yourself wide awake at 3 a.m.,” Gogol confirms.

“Jet lag is not just about being tired from traveling. It occurs when your brain and body are temporarily out of sync. ”Adjust Your Sleep Schedule Before You Leave“One of the best tips I often share as someone who travels across various time zones multiple times a year: adjust our sleep schedule three days before departure day, especially if you are traveling across multiple time zones,” Oparaji explains.

While carving out time for more shut-eye might seem like a hassle when you’re trying to wrap up projects at home and pack, “it’s incredibly beneficial to prioritize getting enough quality sleep before traveling. Starting a trip already sleep-deprived can make jet lag symptoms worse,” Gogol warns. , medical director of Elmhurst Hospital Sleep Center. Heading west?

Try to get to sleep 30 to 60 minutes later than usual. These subtle sleep timing tweaks are harbingers of more changes to come. As soon as you arrive at your destination, align the timing of your meals and sleep as close as possible to the local schedule.

Then each proceeding day, do your best to maintain a fairly consistent bedtime and meal schedule to help your body adjust, Gogol says. Keep in mind that flying one direction may be more challenging than the other. For most people, jetting east is harder on the body.

“Our internal body clock naturally runs slightly longer than 24 hours—around 24.2 hours, specifically—making it easier for us to stay awake a little later than to fall asleep a little earlier,” Gogol says. “When we travel west, we are generally asking our bodies to stay up later, which comes more naturally. Traveling east requires us to fall asleep and wake up earlier, which can be more challenging for our internal clock to adjust to.

”, the number of time zones crossed and how much sleep we get during travel can also influence how we feel, our sources note. Whenever possible, when going east, attempt to fall asleep at the destination’s nighttime. When going west, attempt to stay awake until the destination’s nighttime.

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When you board the plane, consider setting your watch to the destination timeKeep the cabin shades down depending on when you are trying to sleepAs you might be able to tell by now, “natural light is a powerful tool for helping reset your internal body clock,” Gogol says. There’s not a blanket best practice here, as the ideal timing depends on your destination and the number of time zones crossed.

Still, it’s helpful to recognize that morning light generally helps shift your internal clock earlier , while late afternoon or evening light shifts it later . It can be tempting to down a double espresso soon after you land as a pick-me-up until a proper local bedtime. But this is similar to putting a bandage on a blister.

It might help for a bit, but the only thing that can heal it is time.

“Although caffeine can temporarily increase wakefulness, it does not correct the disrupted internal clock. If you need to have coffee, consume it at least six hours before bedtime,” Gogol suggests.

“Limit alcohol, too, which can also disrupt sleep. ”, which can help naturally increase energy and support regular digestion. If you’re exhausted, carve out time for a 30-minute nap. Melatonin supplements aren’t for everyone—and they aren’t for every day. However, jet lag is one special occasion in which these supplements might be appropriate.

“Melatonin can be helpful for jet lag, particularly when traveling east across several time zones. Our bodies naturally produce this in response to darkness. So when taken at night time, it can help reset our internal body clock,” Gogol explains.that might not mix well with it.

If you’re in the thumbs-up camp and flying east, a low dose of 1 to 3 milligrams taken 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime for the first few days should help move the needle, according to Cozzi. When jetting west, you should be able to skip it.

If you’ve flown across more than a couple time zones and find your feet dragging before sunset—or are staring up at the ceiling after midnight—you know firsthand that jet lag is a very real phenomenon. Symptoms should ease on their own within about two to three days. To help feel better faster, alter your sleep timing before you take off, jump on local time ASAP, monitor your caffeine and alcohol intake and seek out daylight at your destination when possible.

If you find that jet lag really hits hard, ask a healthcare professional if you might be a good candidate for melatonin supplementation. Follow some or all of the above action steps, and pretty soon you’ll be feeling well-rested and ready to take on the day.