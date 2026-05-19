This guide explains how to replay levels in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, a game that offers a vast open-world map filled with collectibles. By unlocking the Batcave and learning about the Batcomputer, you can easily replay missions to obtain all collectibles and 100% completion.

While the majority of collectibles in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight are found around Gotham City, there are still plenty of Batcave Trophies, WayneTech Caches, and Red Bricks to track down inside individual levels.

Replaying missions is essential to obtain all collectibles and 100% completion. To replay levels, you need to unlock the Batcave and learn about the Batcomputer. Interacting with the chair at the Batcomputer brings up the Case Log, displaying each story mission you've experienced so far. Yellow boxes indicate completed missions, and selecting a mission allows you to replay it. The game is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5





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LEGO Batman Legacy Of The Dark Knight Collectibles Replaying Levels Batcave Batcomputer Case Log 100% Completion Open-World Map Collectibles In Individual Levels PC Xbox Series X|S PS5

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