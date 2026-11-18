Learn the step-by-step guide to fixing Jason and Lucia's home in Grand Theft Auto 6. Repair the roof, deck, and bedroom to boost the relationship meter.

Players controlling Jason in Grand Theft Auto 6 can significantly strengthen his bond with partner Lucia by repairing their initial home base in Leonida. While waiting for Lucia to release from Leonida Penitentiary, the game offers a series of household maintenance tasks that, though optional, provide tangible benefits to the narrative progression. These errands transform a dilapidated structure into a proper sanctuary, directly influencing the relationship dynamics between the two main characters.

Initial House Location and Roof Repair

The journey begins as Jason arrives at the provided residence in the Florida Keys, which is currently in a state of severe disrepair. Although Jason performs minor patches on the roof upon arrival, players must actively intervene to fully eliminate leaks and secure the structure. This specific repair is located near the front door, where a ladder provides access to the rooftop. Climbing this ladder allows the player to secure the roof, a task that is straightforward and should be completed early in the process to ensure the house is weatherproof before Lucia returns.

Also read UCLA is going to Michigan’s ‘Big House,’ but will it be a loud house?

Exterior Stairwell and Deck Fence Maintenance

Lucia pays close attention to the exterior condition of the home upon her release, making outdoor repairs a high priority for Jason. The ground floor stairwell near the mailbox requires immediate attention, where players must interact with the structure to grab new wooden boards and nail them into place. This restores the structural integrity of the entrance, signaling Jason's dedication to their shared life. Additionally, the deck fence located at the top of the outdoor stairs needs repair before entering the second flight of small stairs leading to the front porch.

Interior Drywall Installation in Master Bedroom

Once the exterior is stabilized, the focus shifts to the interior, specifically the master bedroom which is connected to the main living room and situated next to the wardrobe. Players must interact with the walls in this room to install drywall, a crucial step that transforms the empty space into a livable area. This renovation task follows a realistic handiwork mechanic that quickly transitions into a time-lapsed montage, allowing players to complete the work in just a few minutes. This interior finishing is essential before the final cosmetic touches can be applied to the room.

Advertisement

Painting and Relationship Meter Consequences

The final stage of the renovation involves painting the bedroom, where Jason uses a roller to apply fresh coats of paint, completing the visual transformation of the home. Upon finishing these tasks, the game delivers an in-game congratulatory message and visibly increases the relationship meter between Jason and Lucia. Achieving this maxed-out state, described as the third tier of four where Lucia is crazy in love, compensates for potential future relationship mistakes and ensures Lucia is in good spirits when she arrives from jail.

Strategic Value of Early Home Renovation

Rockstar Games designed these fifteen-minute renovation sequences to integrate seamlessly into the gameplay loop without feeling like a chore. By addressing the roof, deck, and interior walls early in the story, players secure a stable foundation for Jason and Lucia's partnership. This proactive approach not only enhances the visual immersion of the Florida Keys setting but also provides a strategic buffer against relationship setbacks that may occur later in the action-adventure narrative.