Learn how to set aside a County Court Judgment entered by a private parking firm when court documents were sent to an outdated residential address.

A private parking company in Kent has obtained a County Court Judgment against a resident after serving legal documents to an outdated address, severely impacting their ability to remortgage. The dispute centers on a failed attempt to update vehicle registration details, which led to a parking charge notice that the resident refused to pay. This situation highlights the critical risks associated with incorrect service of court claims and the lasting damage such judgments inflict on personal credit profiles.

Legal Process For Setting Aside A CCJ

A County Court Judgment is a formal court order issued when an individual fails to repay a debt within the specified timeframe. Once a creditor files a claim, the debtor has fourteen days to respond by paying the amount, offering a settlement, or filing a defense. If the debtor fails to take any of these actions, the court may enter a judgment against them. This judgment is recorded on the Register of Judgments, Orders and Fines for six years, a period during which lenders will likely reject applications for credit cards or mortgages due to the negative impact on the borrower's credit score.

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Setting aside a CCJ is a legal mechanism that cancels the judgment and returns the case to an earlier stage of litigation. Success in this process depends on acting promptly and providing clear evidence to the court. There are two primary legal grounds for this application: mandatory and discretionary. The mandatory ground applies if the claim was entered incorrectly, such as when the defendant had notified the claimant of a new address before the court claim was filed. In such instances, the procedural requirements for valid service were not met, and the court is obligated to set the judgment aside.

Impact Of Incorrect Service Of Court Papers

In this specific case, the resident had moved house but the parking company continued to send correspondence and eventually court papers to the old address. Consequently, the resident never received the claim and had no opportunity to defend themselves before the judgment was entered. A solicitor specializing in dispute resolution emphasizes that proving the claim form was sent to an old address despite the claimant being aware of the new location is the strongest position for cancellation. If the defendant can prove they updated the firm with their new address, they can rely on mandatory grounds.

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If the defendant did not explicitly update the parking firm with their new address, they must rely on discretionary grounds. This requires proving to the court that there is a real prospect of defending the original claim or that there is another good reason for the judgment to be set aside. A claim form being sent to an old address, thereby depriving the defendant of the chance to respond, generally qualifies as a good reason. Acting promptly is critical in these scenarios, as delays can weaken the application significantly.

Disputing The Validity Of The Original Charge

Beyond the procedural error of incorrect service, the underlying parking charge itself may be disputable. Consumer complaints experts note that in residential parking cases, the lease is the key document determining a resident's rights. If the lease grants a right to park, a third-party private parking company cannot override these existing rights by imposing conflicting restrictions through signage or permit arrangements. A lease is a binding long-term contract that supersedes private company rules, meaning the parking charge may have been invalid from the outset.

The resident initially emailed the parking firm to transfer the permit to a new car, supplying all required documents. The parking charge notice was issued only because the registration update had not yet been processed by the firm. This administrative delay is not the fault of the resident. When applying to set aside the CCJ, presenting evidence of this initial communication and the subsequent move can strengthen the argument that the judgment should not have been entered in the first place. The combination of procedural failure and a potentially invalid charge provides a robust foundation for legal action.

Next Steps For Affected Residents

The immediate priority for any resident in this situation is to seek legal advice to determine the relevant grounds for setting aside the CCJ. Applications are decided largely on the strength of the application and the evidence presented. Given the devastating impact a CCJ can have on financial stability, it is important to present the best possible case to the court. This involves gathering all correspondence with the parking firm, proof of the address change, and the lease agreement outlining parking rights.

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If the CCJ is successfully set aside, the resident can then focus on defending the original claim or negotiating a settlement with the parking firm. Alternatively, if the claimant consents, the CCJ can be set aside without a full hearing. Once the judgment is removed, the resident should monitor their credit report to ensure the record is updated accurately. Failure to resolve this issue will continue to block access to remortgaging opportunities and other credit products for up to six years. Prompt action is the only way to mitigate the long-term financial consequences of this error.