Learn the exact steps to register stolen vehicles as personal property in GTA 6, including tracking levels, garage costs, and unlock conditions for long-term storage.

Stealing vehicles provides a core mechanical loop in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, offering players increasing satisfaction as they progress through different narrative chapters. While early gameplay involves basic methods like smashing windows and using hot-wire kits, later chapters unlock advanced tools such as the Slim Jim and the Key Cloner for high-end automobiles. However, simply hijacking a car does not grant permanent ownership, requiring players to navigate a specific registration system to secure their hauls for future use.

Understanding Vehicle Tracker Levels

The ability to keep a stolen vehicle depends entirely on its internal security tracking level, which players can inspect using the WAiNK IT application on their in-game smartphone. The system categorizes cars into three distinct tiers: No Tracker, Standard Tracker, and Advanced Tracker. Generally, vehicles that are more expensive and desirable come with higher security features, making them significantly more difficult to register and keep permanently without following the correct procedures.

Also read 'GTA VI' Sets New Record With Nearly $4 Billion in Sales on Launch Day

The Registration Process and Fees

Vehicle registration becomes available during Chapter 2 in the mission titled Moses (Take A Vehicle to Moses). In this mission, players are introduced to a contact named Moses who operates out of Port Gellhorn. To register a stolen vehicle, players must drive it to Moses garage, respray the exterior to change its color, and select the Register option from the menu. The first registration performed through this method is completely free of charge.

Role of Randy and Pay n Spray Locations

As players advance into Chapter 3, Randy emerges as a key contact for handling high-value assets. Standard Tracker vehicles can be registered at Pay and Spray locations relatively early in the game without additional complications. However, Advanced Tracker vehicles require players to complete specific jobs for Randy first. Players must deliver a 64 Declasse Mamba GT to Randy and receive his confirmation call before Pay and Spray locations gain the ability to register these high-security vehicles.

Advertisement

Expanding Garage Space in Leonida

Once a vehicle is successfully registered, it becomes a permanent fixture in the player collection and can be retrieved using the Scooter Bros application. This feature requires the player to have an available garage slot for every registered car. To expand storage capacity, players can purchase additional garages through the Vice City Real Estate app, which unlocks shortly after completing the Chapter 2 mission Daily Driver for Moses. There are eight purchasable garages located throughout Leonida.

Costs and Completionist Perks

The cost for these additional garage spaces ranges from 4,000 dollars to 40,000 dollars depending on the specific location and size. Players can also unlock several free garage slots by progressing through the main story missions, allowing for expansion without immediate financial expenditure. Purchasing all eight available garages unlocks the Little Boxes trophy or achievement, making this investment essential for players aiming for 100 percent completion in Grand Theft Auto 6.