How to Reduce Phone Usage by Using the Lock Screen

The article provides tips on how to reduce phone usage by utilizing the lock screen on major phone models. It suggests populating the lock screen with alerts and updates to save time and reduce the temptation to check multiple apps.

The number is probably much higher than you'd guess. Phones are always within easy reach, offering instant access to the world, social media, and messages from friends and family.

Even if you're not being pinged with notifications, the temptation to scroll through an app or two is always there.to keeping some space between you and your device. But one easy way to be sure you check your phone less often is to do more with the lock screen on your handset. You can populate the lock screen with a variety of alerts and updates that help you see what's happening with just a brief glance.

You won't need to unlock your phone again and again, and you won't be drawn into checking multiple apps each time you pick it up. Here's what you can do on the major phone models





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Phone Usage Lock Screen Reduce Phone Usage Major Phone Models Android Ios Always-On Display Notifications Widgets

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