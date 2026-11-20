New gadgets, new apps, new experiences, new restaurants — we're constantly being told (and sold) that newness will bring order and meaning to our lives. But that drive for newness can take up our time and money in ways that don't align with our values and prevent us from enjoying the familiar.

we're constantly being told that newness will bring order and meaning to our lives. But that drive for newness can take up our time and money in ways that don't align with our values and prevent us from enjoying the familiar.

In this episode of Life Kit, journalist Eric Athas shares tips from his recent book, Saying No to New: Why New Things Are Stealing Your Time, Money, and Happiness—and How to Take Back Your Life. Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening and convenient playlists of popular help topics like personal finance, getting healthy, and more.

Also read When Life Happens with Eleos Life: How annuities can help protect your retirement income

Learn more atwe're constantly being told that newness will bring order and meaning to our lives. But that drive for newness can take up our time and money in ways that don't align with our values and prevent us from enjoying the familiar. In this episode of Life Kit, journalist Eric Athas shares tips from his recent book, Saying No to New: Why New Things Are Stealing Your Time, Money, and Happiness—and How to Take Back Your Life.

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Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening and convenient playlists of popular help topics like personal finance, getting healthy, and more. Learn more at