Biden is telling the story of his four years as president, in his own words.

tells the story of his single-term presidency — from his 2021 inauguration to his decision to end his re-election bid in 2024. While the brand offers a standard 30-day free trial, the best deal for avid listeners might just be its Black Friday special: $0.99/month for three months, plus a $20 Audible bonus so you can score more free reads from Amazon’s huge collection.

“’Promise Me, America’ is about the challenges we faced as a nation. It’s about the decisions I made and why I made them,” Biden“Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics. ”that keep stars red carpet-ready.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen on November 19

She consults stylists and industry pros — including celebs themselves — for firsthand product recommendations, trend predictions and more. In addition to writing for Page Six since 2020, her work has been featured in USA Today and Parade. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

Advertisement

Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user? 'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions!