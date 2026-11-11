PlayStation 5 Gains Exclusive Grand Theft Auto VI Launch, PC Release Slips to Next Year

Learn how to access Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19 via Xbox Cloud Gaming for older consoles, while PC users must wait or use remote streaming methods.

Grand Theft Auto VI will finally be playable on November 19, ending a 13‑year wait since the original title debuted in 2013. The new entry will be natively available only on PlayStation 5 consoles at launch, meaning Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and other platforms will need alternative methods to enjoy the game.

Xbox One owners who want to jump in on day one can use Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream Grand Theft Auto VI to their 2013‑era hardware. The method bypasses the need to download the 212‑GB game or preload it onto a console, and Xbox Cloud Gaming is bundled with the company's Game Pass service. However, starting November 2026, Game Pass subscribers no longer receive unlimited monthly cloud hours: the $9.99 Essential tier provides five hours per month, the $14.99 Premium plan offers ten hours, and the $22.99 Ultimate subscription supplies fifteen hours. Players who need additional time can purchase extra cloud hours separately-$3.99 for ten hours, $7.99 for twenty‑five hours, and $11.99 for fifty hours.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Preloading Available on Consoles

The new pricing structure means that buying a full Game Pass subscription just to play the new title is no longer economically sensible for many. Game Pass subscribers can still choose to add cloud play hours on top of their existing plan, but the system now allows players to buy cloud time alone if they prefer.

Grand Theft Auto VI will not be available on PC at launch, and Rockstar Games has not yet announced a release date for the platform. Industry experts predict the first half of 2027 will see a PC version, as the developer focuses on optimizing the experience for console hardware before expanding.

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Because the PC release is delayed, players with Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 hardware can still run the game on a PC by streaming it through Xbox Remote Play or PlayStation Remote Play. This approach requires a local game install but is limited by the fact that Xbox Cloud Gaming cannot be combined with Remote Play, so Xbox One owners remain unable to run Grand Theft Auto VI on a PC through cloud streaming.

These restrictions create a clear distinction between legacy console users and newer generation owners. While Xbox One owners can use cloud streaming to experience the game immediately, they cannot enjoy Remote Play for PC usage, and only PlayStation 5 owners can play the title natively without any network service. The delayed PC release also means that the broader gaming community will wait a full year for the full experience on the platform that supports next‑generation graphics and performance.

Overall, Grand Theft Auto VI's launch on November 19 will be a mixed bag: PlayStation 5 users will have instant native access, Xbox One owners can join via cloud gaming, and PC players must hold out for next year's release. The new Game Pass cloud limits will also reshape how players approach the game's heavy demand for streaming bandwidth during launch days.

These changes underscore Rockstar's strategy to focus initial resources on optimizing console gameplay, while keeping fans on older hardware in the hands of flexible streaming solutions. The upcoming launch will test how well Xbox Cloud Gaming can support a game of Grand Theft Auto's magnitude, and whether the new pricing model will satisfy the player base.

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As the launch approaches, players on all platforms should plan accordingly, stocking up on game copies for PlayStation 5, preparing to use cloud streaming on Xbox One, and noting that PC owners will need to wait until early 2027 for the first official Windows release.