How to plan your workouts for the week : Life Kit

We all know we should be moving more, but how can we fit all that movement into a busy week? On this episode, tips from a physical therapist and a personal trainer on how to set up a week of workouts, when to focus on cardio versus strength training, and the importance of compound movements.

We all know we should be moving more, but how can we fit all that movement into a busy week? On this episode, tips from a physical therapist and a personal trainer on how to set up a week of workouts, when to focus on cardio versus strength training, and the importance of compound movements.

Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening and convenient playlists of popular help topics like personal finance, getting healthy, and more. Learn more at We all know we should be moving more, but how can we fit all that movement into a busy week?

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On this episode, tips from a physical therapist and a personal trainer on how to set up a week of workouts, when to focus on cardio versus strength training, and the importance of compound movements. Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening and convenient playlists of popular help topics like personal finance, getting healthy, and more. Learn more at