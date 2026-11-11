How to Plan a Trip to Easter Island, Wild Horse Nine’s Otherworldly Filming Location

Considered one of the most remote inhabited places on Earth, Easter Island—known locally as Rapa Nui—is famous for its moai statues and dramatic landscapes. Here's how to plan a life-changing visit in 2027.

has finally hit theaters. The dark comedy-thriller starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell follows two CIA operatives on their 1973 mission to the remote Pacific outpost of Easter Island.

Followers of McDonagh’s work are no stranger to his interest in mind-bending landscapes . , where she covers travel, lifestyle, and fashion. Prior to going freelance in 2018, she was the style director at Who What Wear. Nicole’s work has appeared in