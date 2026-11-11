How to counteract Monday-morning anxiety after leaving the workforce.

Monday anxiety raises cortisol levels and increases cardiac risk. The decision to leave the workforce is bittersweet for some and exciting for others—who have been literally counting the days, and even hours, until the jail gate swings open.

But when the day comes and goes, after theremains. This phenomenon, which is unexpected for many recent retirees, lingers over time. Fortunately, it has a name, an explanation, and a solution. Research explains.

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Tarani Chandola et al. investigated the cause of what they term “anxious Mondays” in 3511 older adults aged 50 or older living in England. They discovered a link between Monday anxiety and higher cortisol levels measured through hair samples; they did not find significant differences in cortisol levels produced by anxiety on other days of the week.

Interestingly, regarding retirees, Chandola and team found that both working and nonworking older adults experience Monday anxiety, proving the phenomenon is tied to the start of the week rather than employment. Regarding Mondays, the researchers also recognize it the day as linked with higher levels of cardiovascular disease events, with a 19 percent increase in confirmed myocardial infarction and sudden cardiac deaths, a statistic found in both men and women both above and below age 65.

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They also recognize the “Monday blues” effect on mood, highlighting the psychological effects of beginning the work week. Regarding cortisol levels, Chandola and colleagues explain that stress triggers theInterpreting their results, Chandola and team conclude that the Monday effect reflects the reality that although most people adapt to Monday anxiety over their working life, not everyone adjusts.

Some people continue to experience the effect after they retire.for both working and nonworking adults is the uncertainty that accompanies the start of the workweek; another is that the Monday effect may become an automatic response and persist even after retirement, shaped through decades of routine. Regardless of the explanation, finding a solution to Monday blues may improve quality of life both physically and emotionally.

One way to address the issue is to replace the dread and uncertainty of a coming week by planning it instead. Counteracting ingrained patterns of thinking and behaving in anticipation of the week's start may be easier when addressing both thoughts and behavior. Intentionally planning enjoyable activities on Monday may counteract the stress previously associated with the uncertainty and anxiety of the workweek. Here are some ideas.with retired colleagues.

Share the enjoyment of being free from workplace demands with a former co-worker in your same situation. Joining a group of retirees within your industry or area of expertise can provide a robustwith faith, family, and friends. Retirement is a unique opportunity to recapture the joy of experiencing what you missed for so many years—relationships. Plan Mondays as a day to schedule coveted family time, and meet with people you haven’t seen or spoken to when you were “too busy.

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”Monday. Counteract the ingrained emotional reaction to an unpredictable week and schedule an enjoyable Monday morning activity to replace uncertainty with pleasure; coffee with a friend, a walk on the beach with your spouse, or a road trip bucket-list adventure gives you something exciting to look forward to. Ideally designed to replace the stress and anxiety of an unpredictable week, pre-scheduling Monday will also help prevent the “Sunday blues” that often foreshadow the morning to come.

Tarani Chandola, Wanying Ling, Patrick Rouxel, “Are anxious Mondays associated with HPA-axis dysregulation? A longitudinal study of older adults in England,” Journal of Affective Disorders, Volume 389, 2025, 119611. How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

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