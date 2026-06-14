How to Outperform Premium Bonds with ISAs and Stock Market Investments

With the Premium Bonds prize rate set to rise to 3.8 percent, we examine how cash ISAs, taxable portfolios, and low‑cost ETFs can deliver better after‑tax returns for most investors.

Premium Bonds offer a tax-free prize rate, soon to be 3.8 percent, but many other investments can outperform this return depending on your tax situation.

For basic and higher-rate taxpayers, using a cash ISA can provide a slightly higher guaranteed return; for instance, a top cash ISA yields an extra £96 annually on a £10,000 investment compared to the average Premium Bond. For those willing to accept investment risk, stock market investments inside an ISA can deliver significantly higher long-term returns, historically averaging 6 to 7 percent annually, and remain entirely tax-free.

Even outside an ISA, a taxable portfolio with a balanced mix of equities and bonds can beat Premium Bonds after accounting for capital gains and dividend taxes for most investors. The FTSE 100's historical average return of nearly 8.5 percent annually demonstrates the potential of equity investments.

For a hands‑off approach, multi‑asset funds like Vanguard LifeStrategy 60 or HSBC Global Strategy Balanced target returns of 6 to 7 percent over five years; after tax, higher‑rate taxpayers would still net around 5.1 percent, surpassing the Premium Bonds rate. For those comfortable selecting their own ETFs, combining a global equity tracker such as the Invesco FTSE All‑World ETF with a global bond ETF like Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond can replicate a 60/40 portfolio with very low fees.

These options are more suitable for longer‑term goals, as stock market values can fluctuate. Ultimately, the best alternative hinges on your tax band, risk tolerance, and whether you have utilised your ISA allowance. Premium Bonds remain attractive for those who have exhausted their ISA and personal savings allowances, especially higher‑rate taxpayers who would otherwise face a 40 percent tax on interest, but for many, diversified investing offers a clearer path to higher net returns





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