Grand Theft Auto VI features complex movement mechanics similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. Learn how to adjust movement settings in Gameplay menu for smoother control and better stamina management during exploration.

Players who have launched Grand Theft Auto VI this week are discovering that the latest entry from Rockstar Games demands a shift in how movement is executed compared to previous installments in the franchise. The game, which released on November 19, 2026, offers hundreds of hours of exploration in its Vice City setting, but the initial control scheme may feel counterintuitive to veterans of the series.

Movement Mechanics Differ From Previous Titles

Grand Theft Auto VI diverges significantly from the arcade-style controls of its predecessors, adopting a pacing system that closely mirrors the immersive design of Red Dead Redemption 2. Characters Lucia and Jason operate with three distinct movement states: walking, jogging, and running. Each state serves a specific purpose in resource management, particularly regarding the character stamina bar.

Also read ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Review: A Bloody, Boundary-Shifting Reclamation of the American Dream

Moving the left analog stick forward slowly initiates a walk. Pushing it further triggers a jog, which can be locked in by clicking the stick once. This jog consumes minimal stamina and allows for sustained travel. A full sprint, achieved by clicking the stick again or holding it down, burns stamina rapidly but increases movement speed and contributes to character fitness.

Adjusting Max Speed in the Settings Menu

The primary frustration for many players stems from the default clunkiness when switching between jogging and running states. According to initial reports by Polygon, the solution lies in adjusting the Max Speed setting within the gameplay configuration. This adjustment alters how the controller interprets analog stick input for movement intensity.

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To access these options, players must navigate to the Settings menu, select the Gameplay tab, and locate the Movement subsection. Here, players can choose between Walk, Jog, and Run as the primary speed trigger. This setting determines the maximum speed reached when the analog stick is pushed fully forward.

Configuring Controls for Personal Preference

Setting the Max Speed to Run ensures that pushing the stick forward always results in a full sprint, eliminating the need for an extra click to toggle into running mode. Conversely, setting it to Jog allows players to maintain a steady pace with a single click for sprinting. This flexibility allows users to tailor the control scheme to their specific playstyle.

These adjustments are critical for minimizing friction during navigation. The ability to customize movement logic ensures that players can focus on exploration rather than fighting the controls. This is particularly important given the dense environment and the presence of multiple narrative threads.

Impact on Long-Term Exploration

With Grand Theft Auto VI offering a massive open world, efficient movement is essential for maintaining engagement over long sessions. The developers at Rockstar Games have prioritized realism, which often comes at the cost of convenience in the early game stages. Adjusting these settings helps bridge that gap.

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Players are encouraged to experiment with these controls before fully committing to the main narrative. The game has received near-universal praise, with top critics averaging a 99 out of 100 score. Optimizing the control scheme early ensures a smoother experience throughout the hundreds of hours of content available.