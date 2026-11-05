How To Obtain Ice Arrows In The Legend Of Zelda Ocarina Of Time Remake

Learn the specific steps to acquire Ice Arrows in the Ocarina of Time remake by navigating the Gerudo Proving Grounds dungeon in Gerudo Town.

Nintendo has confirmed the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake on November 5, 2026. Players exploring Hyrule in this updated RPG Action Adventure title will discover that obtaining the Ice Arrows requires navigating a specific mid-game dungeon rather than receiving them automatically. While Link can wield Din's Fire and Fire Arrows through simpler methods, the Ice Arrows serve as a unique reward for completing the Gerudo Proving Grounds.

Accessing The Gerudo Proving Grounds Dungeon

To reach the location of the Gerudo Proving Grounds, players must first gain entry to Gerudo Town. This access is granted only after Link acquires the Longshot or mounts Epona, allowing him to traverse the bridge leading into the city. Upon arrival, Link must complete a stealth sequence to sneak past guards and earn the right to walk freely within the town limits.

Also read Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Time Mechanics Guide

Once inside Gerudo Town, the entrance to the Proving Grounds is located directly to the right. Players should ascend the first stairwell, hang a right, and follow the mountainous path until they encounter a Gerudo warrior standing before a large gate. Speaking to this character triggers the entry prompt to begin the optional dungeon challenge.

Required Items And Preparation Strategy

Before tackling the Gerudo Proving Grounds, it is highly recommended that Link collects the Lens of Truth. This item is essential because several puzzles within the dungeon involve false walls that are only visible when using the magical lens. Carrying at least seven small keys will also streamline the process, allowing for efficient progression through the locked rooms.

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Upon entering the dungeon, Link faces a choice of three doors: one on the left, one in front, and one on the right. The most efficient path involves starting with the door on the left. Players should clear the rooms sequentially, solving puzzles and collecting keys as they encounter them to ensure they have sufficient resources for the later sections of the dungeon.

Navigating The Puzzle Rooms And Key Distribution

After collecting enough small keys from the left side of the dungeon, Link must retrace his steps back to the main entrance area. From there, players should enter the door directly in front of them and follow the path to the left. This route requires unlocking multiple doors along the way, but it leads directly to the final reward chamber without unnecessary detours.

Although a path exists to the right of the entrance that also leads to a small key room, it requires two extra keys to access. Attempting to reach the central reward room from this direction is not advised, as it wastes time and effort. The direct route through the middle section remains the most effective strategy for speed and efficiency.

Reward Distribution And Gameplay Significance

Walking through all five doors in the middle section of the Gerudo Proving Grounds culminates in a large chest containing the Ice Arrows. Opening this chest awards Link with the ability, which is crucial for solving ice-based puzzles and freezing enemies in the Ocarina of Time remake. This item completes the elemental arrow set alongside the Fire Arrows and Light Arrows.

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Players should note that leaving the dungeon or failing a puzzle requires a payment of 30 Rupees to re-enter. However, the game saves the puzzle completion state, meaning progress is retained even if the player exits temporarily. The Ocarina of Time remake continues to offer high-quality gameplay, with OpenCritic Reviews noting a 95 out of 100 average score from critics.