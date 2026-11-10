How to navigate Thanksgiving dinner on a GLP-1

Balanced portions can help people taking GLP-1s enjoy Thanksgiving while limiting digestive discomfort.

FILE - Close-up of hands holding an GLP-1 injection pen while sitting at a table with a plate of food and a cup of soup.

Experts suggest balancing vegetables, lean protein and carbohydrates. No, you don’t need to exclude yourself from enjoying this food-forward season, but experts say there are ways to maintain your weight loss on a GLP-1 without going overboard. Lindsay Malone, a registered dietitian at Case Western Reserve University, told The Associated Press that maintaining balance while also enjoying the variety of Thanksgiving foods is totally attainable, as long as you control your portions.

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"You want to look for about half of your plate to be vegetables, green beans, Brussel sprouts, salad, something along those lines, and then save a quarter of your plate for the starchier foods, like your bread, your potatoes, stuffing," Malone advised. "Many people will try to fast the whole day and they arrive either starving or their blood sugar is low, and this is a terrible way to start your Thanksgiving," Malone continued. 25% lean protein such as salmon, chicken, tofu, or in this case, turkeyThe diabetes drug, Ozempic, has been in the headlines, causing quite a stir.

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Senior writer for Drugwatch.com, Terry Turner, joined LiveNow to discuss how some people are ending up in the hospital, for misusing Ozempic as a weight loss drug. The reason behind why some people may feel sick or nauseous after partaking in holiday feasting is mostly due to how the medication works – it slows your digestion.

Foods during the holidays are particularly heavy and these types of foods stay in your stomach longer, which can lead to cramps, bloating and feeling sick, Information for this article was taken from The Associated Press, a UC Davis news release on how to enjoy holiday meals while taking GLP-1s, and the American Diabetes Association website. This story was reported from San Jose.