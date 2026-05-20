How to Move On From a Charismatic Ex Without Delusion

Discover how to let go of your charismatic ex and face reality using advice from Tracey Cox, who has counselled many people searching for a replica of their lost love.

Did your heart also break a little when you read Kylie's comments on Michael Hutchence over the weekend? Promoting her Netflix documentary, Kylie admits Michael was the love of her life even though they were together for under three years – and he dumped her and left her devastated.

"Sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it...as his partner I got to experience a lot of that as well," Kylie said about their relationship. "I’ve probably been looking for something like that ever since and I haven't got it. " Sadly, Kylie isn't the only one who is yet to find a partner who matches up to a charismatic ex.

I've counselled many people – men and women - who have spent their lives searching for a replica of a love they lost and never forgot. Here's how I got them to move on – and you can too.

First though, a few reality checks. If your partner dies, you know they aren't coming back





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Deal With A Breakup Breakup Tips Moving On From An Ex Charismatic Ex Ex Who Dumped You

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