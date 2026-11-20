What did you wear to walk the dog this morning? Some old joggers? The gardening clogs that live by the door? The nearest coat to hand? Well, prepare to raise your game, because Ursula Aitchison has turned dressing for dog walking into an art form so visually appealing it has earned her more than 450,000 followers on Instagram.

Ursula Aitchison and her Golden Retrievers have become a social media sensation - Instagram/@hugoandursulaWhat did you wear to walk the dog this morning? Some old joggers?

The gardening clogs that live by the door? The nearest coat to hand? Well, prepare to raise your game, because Ursula Aitchison has turned dressing for. She’s not hearing impaired, but she’s a keen supporter of the charity.

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“People are so well informed about guide dogs, which are fantastic, obviously, but I don’t think that people see hearing as an equal disability,” she says. Hearing dogs are trained to respond to alerts such as smoke alarms, oven timers and doorbells. In public spaces they provide confidence and comfort. Aitchison has seen the dogs in action.

“It’s so incredible. They’re so clever,” she says. The benefit can even be as simple as sparking engagement with another person.

“For a deaf person, having someone point at your dog and start a conversation is so powerful in a world that’s just so quiet sometimes. ”Aitchison, 38, is a former Londoner, but moved to the Cotswolds around four years ago with her partner, Sam – although she does return to the capital regularly to make her popular “Free Hugs” video series, in which Hugo wears a cardboard sign around his neck and eager strangers stop for a snuggle.

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She says her style hasn’t changed all that much.

“I have always liked a slightly more country look,” she says. “I’ve always liked wellies and I love tweed. ”While Ursula loves the rural look, she has found her own personal take - Instagram/@hugoandursula “I’m not always looking ,” Aitchison admits, “but I love the excuse to wear something nice because it makes me feel good if the boots are a bit better fitted and I’m wearing a coat that I prefer – even if it’s just a dog walk.

” Not that she’s a slave to fashion.

“If it’s like it was this morning, when it was pouring with rain and I just needed to walk the dogs, that might be more of a waterproof and a cap. Sometimes it’s with my sports kit underneath if I’m going to the gym after. But if I’ve got time, even if it’s just for me, it just makes you feel good, being in good clothes. ”Aitchison has always loved the rural look, but has found her own personal take.

“My style has changed and evolved, but tweed brings an instant feeling of comfort and cosiness,” she says. “My sister described my style as whimsical country, so it’s not just tweed everything. I’ll add on a collar with a bit of lace or a frill, or a classic belt. I like it to feel a little bit feminine.

”A mere glimpse of Aitchison’s Instagram feed will tell you that she loves a miniskirt.

“The Dubarry ones are great, and Holland Cooper is also really good,” she says. On the high street, she loves Mango. Penelope Chilvers is a go-to for skirts and jackets, as well as footwear, and Brora is a favourite for knitwear.

“They do quite an elegant little cashmere cardigan I quite like. ”Ursula believes a good pair of boots are key to a stylish dog-walking outfit - Instagram/@hugoandursula “Under my bed there are probably 30 pairs of boots. Maybe more, maybe 40 to 50. I have an insane amount of wellies: Le Chameau, Hunter, as well as more durable boots.

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All the wellies, all the long boots, and then a few more practical walking shoes.

“A classic is the Dubarry boot. I just think they’re so good, I like the look of them, I love the feel of them. I also have Penelope Chilvers riding-style boots, they’re great for walking in. ”“Pockets are useful for poo bags and treats.

That said, I have a really gorgeous Alan Paine winter jacket with a tweed pattern on it, but I haven’t unstitched the pockets of it because the shape’s so gorgeous, and I think ruin the shape. So I’ll just have to stuff supplies into my jeans pockets.

“The benefit of the land that we’re on is that I don’t need to pick up after the dogs, but when I was in London I needed coats with pockets for sure. ”Ursula collects leather dog collars in neutral colours for her pets - Instagram/@hugoandursula “A dog looks gorgeous all the time, but a particularly nice dog collar, why wouldn’t you want to? ” Aitchison says.

“I honestly have a huge selection: they’ve got Le Chameau ones, Barbour ones, Holland Cooper, all the classics. They’ve also got a brand called Pampeano that I really like.

“I like a leather collar for the dogs most of the time, and nice, neutral colours. But we’re lucky lead-wise, because most of the time they get free rein. ” Being the social media stars that they are, Hugo, Huxley and Henrietta have quite the wardrobe of coats, too.

“Rather than straight-up matching , I like complementing materials and colours,” says Aitchison. “Saying that, the dogs have got matching of my favourite Alan Paine coat. ”This year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal is supporting four charities: Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Kidney Research UK, Missing People and Little Troopers. To donate, please visit