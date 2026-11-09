How to Manually Eject a Jammed PS5 Disc Drive Safely

Discover step-by-step instructions for manually removing a stuck disc from a PlayStation 5 console, including safe mode fixes and warranty repair options for owners.

Owners of PlayStation 5 consoles equipped with a disc drive have identified these specific models as the superior choice for individuals committed to maintaining a collection of physical media. For gamers who intend to preserve their library of physical PlayStation games and their compatible hardware for as long as possible, it is essential to understand the proper procedures for manually removing optical discs when mechanical failures occur. The standard method for swapping discs involves pressing the eject button, which should cause the disc to emerge smoothly from the drive slot without resistance or user intervention.

Manual Ejection Tools and Preparation

When the automated eject function fails and the game disc does not emerge as prompted, users must employ manual removal techniques to recover their media without damaging the internal mechanics of the console. To perform this task safely, individuals require a well-lit environment to ensure visibility of the small components involved, along with a #1 Phillips head or cross-hatch screwdriver to access the manual release mechanism. Before initiating any physical intervention on the hardware, it is critical that the console is completely powered off and disconnected from any external power source to prevent electrical shorts or component damage.

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Once the device is unplugged, users should place the PlayStation 5 onto a soft cloth and a flat, stable surface to prevent scratches to the chassis during the disassembly process. The first physical step involves removing the base of the console, which exposes the underside of the main unit for further access. Proper orientation is vital; the PlayStation logo must face downward, the disc slot should be positioned to the left of the operator, and the access screw hole must face the user directly to allow for tool insertion.

Step-by-Step Mechanical Removal Process

After the console is correctly positioned, the next phase involves lifting the cover from the top corners of the unit to gain access to the internal components. Users must carefully push through or remove the black plastic film located beneath the cover to expose the manual eject screw, which is the key to releasing the stuck disc. This step requires patience and precision to avoid tearing the protective film or damaging the surrounding plastic housing of the console.

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With the screw exposed, individuals must rotate it clockwise until the game disc is nearly revealed within the drive mechanism. Once the disc is sufficiently disengaged from the internal rollers, it can be gently removed by hand. Following the successful extraction of the media, users should slide the cover back into place, reconnect the power cable, and turn the console back on to return to gaming as normal.

Software Solutions and Safe Mode

For PlayStation 5 owners who require disc removal but lack the mechanical confidence or experience to perform physical disassembly, alternative software-based remedies exist that may save time and effort. A primary solution involves shutting down the console by either holding the power button or selecting the Turn Off option from the system's control center. Once the system has powered down, users should hold the power button for another seven or eight seconds to force the device into safe mode, after which they can attempt to eject the disc again using the controller options.

Another potential fix involves rebooting the console by unplugging it completely and waiting for half an hour before plugging it back in. After reconnecting the power, users can activate safe mode to see if the system can resolve the mechanical jam through a software reset. These methods are less invasive than physical removal and should be attempted before proceeding to more complex hardware interventions.

Warranty Repairs and Professional Services

For those who cannot resolve the issue independently, PlayStation 5 owners with an active 12-month warranty can send their consoles to Sony Interactive Entertainment for professional repair. This service allows customers to receive a factory re-certified system replacement at no cost, ensuring that the hardware meets original manufacturing standards. This option is particularly valuable for users who have exhausted all manual and software troubleshooting steps without success.

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Alternatively, retailers such as Best Buy offer repair estimates and services through their Geek Squad division. Customers can consult with Geek Squad specialists either in-store or by scheduling an online service appointment to address persistent disc drive issues. This provides a convenient pathway for users who prefer professional assistance over self-repair or waiting for manufacturer warranty processing.