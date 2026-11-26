Make your kitchen guest-ready after cooking by clearing dishes and clutter, cleaning high-touch surfaces, and refreshing countertops and floors.

Prioritize cleaning high-touch areas and washing dishes and cookware. , it can be easy to get so caught up in cooking for a large group that you forget to clean your kitchen before they arrive.

Luckily, there are a number of key tasks you can pull off quickly. Once you’ve finished cooking, start your cleaning process by washing dirty dishes and cookware that’s likely cluttering your countertops. If you have a dishwasher, fitting as many pieces of kitchenware inside as possible will free up space more quickly.if guests’ arrival is imminent.

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However, make sure to remove them and clean both your kitchenware and your oven as soon as you’re able, as this can create a fire hazard if the oven is turned on accidentally. If you’re running short on time, prioritize cleaning high-touch and high-traffic areas of your kitchen, such as your sink and cabinet handles. Because these areas get the most use, they’re typically the first elements of the kitchen that guests notice upon arrival.