Whether it’s mixing blueberries into porridge or steaming a portion of broccoli to pair with a fillet of salmon, many of us try our best to hit that elusive five-a-day target.

Whether it’s mixing blueberries into porridge or steaming a portion of broccoli to pair with a fillet of salmon, many of us try our best to hit that elusive five-a-day target.

After all, we’re told eating this many portions of fruit and vegetables is the key to a healthy gut, preventing disease and getting the vital vitamins and minerals our bodies need. Yet, according to a new study, we may be getting less nutritional bang for our buck than we realise.

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The report by researchers at Deep Science Ventures found that the levels of certain nutrients in some fruit and vegetables have“Transportation and storage can also affect levels of certain nutrients,” says Dr Emma Derbyshire, a registered nutritionist and founder of Nutritional Insight.

“However, fruit and vegetables remain incredibly important sources of vitamins, minerals andThe good news is that making small changes to how you shop, prepare and cook your fruit and vegetables can help preserve – and even increase – their nutritional benefits. Dr Emma Derbyshire, a registered nutritionist, says how we store and prepare fruit and vegetables can affect their nutritional valueIf you tend to stuff all the fruit and vegetables from your weekly shop straight into the bottom drawer of your fridge, you could be depleting their nutritional value without realising it.

Some fruit and vegetables retain their nutrients better when kept on the countertop – and may even develop more as they ripen, says Dr Derbyshire. Indeed, mushrooms get a massive boost from a brief spell in the sun. Studies show they produce hundreds of times more vitamin D when exposed to sunlight at an optimum temperature of 27C, compared with sitting in the fridge.

An unripe mango is worth leaving on the worktop too. As it ripens, it produces more beta-carotene, the orange pigment your body turns into vitamin A. Frozen produce can be a surprisingly nutritious choice, says Dr Derbyshire.

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“Vegetables and berries frozen at source are known to retain their nutritional value better,” she explains. This was highlighted by a study in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis which analysed a range of fruit and vegetables, including blueberries, strawberries, broccoli and spinach. It found some frozen varieties contained higher levels of vitamins than fresh produce stored in the fridge for five days. Frozen peas, for example, had about 37 per cent more vitamin C than fresh.

Always buy white potatoes or prefer white grapes to red? You’re missing out on a host of beneficial plant compounds, says Dr Derbyshire. Darker, richly coloured varieties of fruit and vegetables contain higher concentrations of antioxidants, such as anthocyanins, carotenoids and polyphenols, than their lighter-coloured counterparts, she explains. Swap white grapes for black grapes, blueberries or blackcurrants for a powerful dose of anthocyanins, linked to better heart health and reduced inflammation.

You’ll find them in purple sweet potatoes and black carrots too. With peppers, try red instead of green – one study found they contained more beta-carotene and about 75 per cent more phenolic compounds, which help reduce inflammation. Deep red produce such as tomatoes, cranberries and pomegranates are packed with lycopene and ellagic acid, which protect cells from damage and support the heart.

“We need to eat a variety of coloured fruits and vegetables to obtain a wider range of nutrients and bioactive compounds,” says Dr Derbyshire. “While nutrient density is important, ‘eating the rainbow’ is also key. ” Red peppers and tomatoes are rich in antioxidants and plant compounds linked to reduced inflammation and better heart health Even two varieties of the same fruit or vegetable can vary widely in the nutrients they contain. One study published incompared different types of apples.

It found Granny Smiths were highest in fibre and lowest in sugar, making them best for gut health; Red Delicious contained the most anti-inflammatory anthocyanins, while Galas had the highest concentration of phenolic antioxidants, also shown to reduce systemic inflammation..

“The skin often contains fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants,” says Dr Derbyshire. For example, research suggests over 50 per cent of a carrot’s antioxidants are stored in the peel, alongside high concentrations of vitamin C andSimilarly, dark-green cucumber skin contains beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A to support vision and skin health, while also delivering a significant dose of vitamin K , antioxidants and Research suggests more than half of a carrot’s antioxidants are found in its peel, alongside vitamins C and B3 - E+/JohnnyGreig “Broccoli stems, cauliflower leaves and beetroot leaves are nutritious and often discarded unnecessarily,” Dr Derbyshire adds.

According to the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Health Encyclopedia, a 150g serving of boiled beetroot leaves contains more than 4g of fibre, almost 3mg of iron and 164mg of calcium .

“Wash produce thoroughly rather than peeling it wherever possible,” says Dr Derbyshire. “Use edible skins and trimmings in smoothies, soups and stews. ”How you chop and prepare your veg can make a big difference to the benefits you get from it.

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“Chopping broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables, then letting them stand briefly can help the formation of beneficial compounds such as sulforaphane,” says Dr Derbyshire. This compound activates a signalling pathway that helps cells defend themselves against damage, reduces inflammation and clears environmental toxins. Let garlic sit while you prep the rest of your meal too.

“Crushing or chopping garlic and leaving it for 10 minutes helps form allicin,” says Dr Derbyshire. Allicin is linked to a range of benefits, including reduced inflammation, blood pressure regulation and cardiovascular health. Blending carrots, whether for a soup or smoothie, breaks down their cell walls, making it easier for your body to absorb the nutrients inside.

“Lightly cooking them with a little olive oil improves beta-carotene absorption,” adds Dr Derbyshire. “Simple dishes such as vegetable stir-fries and homemade coleslaw are excellent ways to maximise nutrients. ”We often hear that vegetables and fruit are best eaten raw. But sometimes a little heat can help unlock their goodness.

“Cooking tomatoes increases the availability of lycopene, while lightly cooking spinach can improve the absorption of beta-carotene and other carotenoids,” says Dr Derbyshire. “Adding a little olive oil to cooked vegetables helps the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.”In one small study, people who ate tomatoes cooked with olive oil for five days saw their blood levels of lycopene jump by 82 per cent. Those who ate tomatoes cooked without oil saw virtually no change.

The way you cook your vegetables matters too. Prolonged frying can destroy heat-sensitive vitamins, while boiling vegetables can cause water-soluble vitamins B and C to leach into the cooking water. Dr Derbyshire recommends steaming your vegetables instead or using a slow cooker, which keeps the nutrients in the cooking juices.

“The key is to combine raw and cooked produce for the best variety of nutritional benefits while remembering small changes can make a difference,” she says. Do you always reach for the sweetest apple or leave Brussels sprouts on the side of your plate? Bitter fruit and veg can be an acquired taste, but some of the plant compounds that give them their bite act as potent antioxidants.

Brussels sprouts, broccoli and rocket get some of their distinctive, pungent flavour from compounds called glucosinolates, which may protect the body from cellular damage. In citrus fruit, some of the bitterness comes from a type of flavonoid called naringin, which may reduce inflammation. Unfortunately, many of today’s fruit and vegetables tend to be lower in these plant compounds, so it makes sense to add more to your plate.

“Certain foods used to be much more bitter because they were packed with polyphenols,” explains Prof Gunter Kuhnle, a nutritional biochemist at the University of Reading. “Growers had a clear incentive to breed those bitter compounds out to make the produce taste better – even though it reduced the nutritional value. Simply put, most people would rather buy a sweet apple than a bitter one.

” Try tossing a handful of peppery rocket or shredded radicchio into a salad or grating citrus zest over a dessert or into a dressing. For a winter side dish, sauté sliced Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and cranberries. Try full access to The Telegraph free today. Unlock their award-winning website and essential news app, plus useful tools and expert guides for your money, health and holidays.