How to Make Movement Breaks a Habit at Work

Sitting for long periods can be detrimental to health, but taking short movement breaks throughout the day can mitigate these risks. Experts recommend strategies like setting reminders, doing micro-exercises, and finding an accountability partner to make movement a regular part of your workday.

Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years of experience in consumer-facing health and wellness content. Sitting for too long can lead to a host of adverse health effects, but taking short movement breaks throughout the day can offset these risks. Experts shared their tips for making movement breaks a habit, from setting reminders to doing micro-exercises.

Even if you love your job, sitting down and working at a desk all day can be draining—it’s easy to lose the motivation to move your body. But certain strategies may be able to help you make movement at work a habit, experts said. Most people know that spending the majority of their day seated isn't the healthiest practice. According to a new study published in the — this study adds to a large body of research indicating that extended periods of sitting can negatively impact a person’s health, including increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Prolonged sitting has also been linked to exhaustion, decreased job satisfaction, and aches and pains in office workers. Fortunately, there’s also mounting evidence that taking movement breaks throughout the day—even brief ones—can help counteract the effects of all that sitting. “By building small, intentional habits—like timed breaks or leaning on accountability—we can transform a desk job into an opportunity for wellness and renewed focus,” said Dr. For most office workers, it isn’t feasible to take long breaks away from their desks to work out. Instead, try taking five-minute movement breaks every hour, said Dr. In fact, just five minutes of activity every hour has been shown to reduce cardiometabolic risks, improve focus, and combat other negative effects of inactivity. Remembering to take these short, frequent breaks can be tricky without a reminder, though. So set a timer or use an app such as Pomodoro or Focus To-Do, which reminds you to pause after 55 minutes of work, Dr. Qualtieri told. If the idea of a timer buzzing every hour sounds too regimented, you can also try more subtle reminders that prompt you to move throughout the day. For example, “use visual cues, like placing your sneakers near your desk,” said Dr. Qualtieri. Setting reminders for short, frequent bouts of movement relies on a strategy called “behavioral activation,” she explained. “Small, structured actions improve motivation and habit formation.” Essentially, reminding yourself to take breaks consistently will help make moving around during work a habit in the long run.without interrupting your workflow, so there is no need to take a break from the task at hand,” he told. Examples could include seated leg raises, standing calf raises, or neck or arm stretches for one to two minutes at a time. Even though they're understated, micro-exercises can have significant health benefits. Research has shown that they might be able to help people lower blood pressure and decrease And, experts agreed, micro-exercise might be an easy way for you to make workplace movement a habit. Chiefly, these actions are “manageable,” Chaudhery-Malgeri said, making it easier to overcome any mental barriers that might be stopping you from getting up from your desk. “These micro-exercises are easy to integrate because they require minimal time, space, or effort,” Khan added. “Since they are short, they feel more manageable and less intimidating, and it doesn’t have to disrupt your work progress, which makes it easier to stay consistent.” If you’re having trouble getting motivated on your own, try pairing up with an accountability partner such as a coworker or friend, said Chaudhery-Malgeri. Start by setting mutual movement goals, and agree to check in with each other—for instance, via text every two hours—to remind each other to take a movement break. Ideally, you can take that break together—if you’re working in the same space, make plans to go on a few short walks throughout the day. But you can share activity challenges remotely, too. This strategy works because social accountability taps into the power of peer motivation and shared commitment, Chaudhery-Malgeri explained. “Knowing someone else is counting on you creates an external reward system, boosting consistency,” she said. Studies have shown that having social support—including encouragement, shared resources, and companionship—can result in people being more active. Moving with a friend also increases the odds that you'll enjoy the physical activity, so it doesn't feel like a chore. To help you and your accountability buddy stay committed to your movement breaks at work, Chaudhery-Malgeri suggests sharing your goals in a tracking app such as Strava or Fitbit, so you can visualize your progress together





Health / 🏆 396. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MOVEMENT BREAKS OFFICE WORK MICRO-EXERCISES ACCOUNTABILITY PARTNERS HEALTH RISKS SITTING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Food is Medicine: A Movement Gaining MomentumA personal account of the Food is Medicine movement, highlighting its growth and impact, illustrated through the author's experiences fighting food insecurity.

Read more »

Ravens vs. Bills Divisional Round Prediction: Early Line Movement Favors BaltimoreJason Logan, a lead NFL betting analyst, breaks down the highly anticipated Divisional Round matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. He analyzes early line movement, offensive strengths, and key factors that could influence the outcome of this thrilling contest.

Read more »

XRP on Verge of Historic Breakout Against Bitcoin (BTC)Popular cryptocurrency XRP aims at $4 after it breaks crucial Bitcoin resistance

Read more »

Rep. Dustin Burrows voted Texas House speaker in blow to insurgent GOP movementBurrows defeated Rep. David Cook with a coalition of Republican and Democratic votes.

Read more »

The Resurgence of the Labor Movement in 2024A look at the victories and challenges faced by workers in 2024 as they fight for better wages, working conditions, and a voice in their workplaces. The text explores the impact of the Biden administration's pro-labor policies, the role of the National Labor Relations Board, and the growing interconnectedness of domestic struggles with global issues like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Read more »

The LA Fires: A Community Rebuilds and a Movement Fights BackIn the wake of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the author reflects on the personal stories of those affected, highlighting the resilience and support within women's communities. The piece also condemns the politicization of the tragedy by figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk, vowing to counter their harmful rhetoric and advocate for responsible action.

Read more »