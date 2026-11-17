In a country divided, a culture starving for connection, and a time when so many of us are just trying to hold it all together, how the hell do we make friends? I’m glad you asked! In this week’s episode of Sin Vergüenza by Somos, we’re speaking with Lala Romero, founder and CEO of Bella Doña and professional community builder, about why it can...

. To me, it’s the only relationship I know that gives and takes in equal measure. Friendships provide a home, a sanctuary, for us to be our fullest, messiest, and truest selves.

It’s our friends who we call when we want to perrear the night away, book a trip to our motherland, or just gab and gobble down garlic bread. It’s also our friends who hold us when we’re heartbroken, drop off meds and sopita when we’re sick, and remind us of who we are when we dare to doubt ourselves in front of them.

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Friendships nourish our hearts, minds, spirits, and even our bodies — and yet, unfortunately for us, we’re in the middle of a loneliness epidemic. According to the CDC, about 1. This means that millions of people are moving through their lives without connections that make them feel known, cared for, seen, heard, supported, and like they belong. And I think this conversation about loneliness feels particularly urgent for Latinas.

We’re living through a moment when so many people are carrying fear around immigration enforcement and family separation, worrying about their safety, or feeling the weight of financial stress. When you’re living with that level of anxiety, having people you can call, people who will show up, people who make you feel safe, people who you can still experience joy, laughter, and calm with, isn’t just comforting. It’s absolutely necessary. But how do you build that community?

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How do you create that home within homegirls? Especially when you’ve graduated from school, maybe work from home, are new to town, or are just a shy, timid girl who has trouble making eye contact? Maybe you do have friends, but you all live in different cities now or are transitioning into new roles as mothers or business owners that keep you, or them, busier than usual.

In a country divided, a culture starving for connection, and a time when so many of us are just trying to hold it all together, how the hell do we make friends? I’m glad you asked! In this week’s episode ofand professional community builder, about why it can feel so hard to build community as an adult, how she does it, and what it’s taught her about friendship. I really value friendship.

To me, it’s the only relationship I know that gives and takes in equal measure. Friendships provide a home, a sanctuary, for uI consider myself a pretty private person. I’m a journalist. My job, as my j-school professors drilled into my head, is to tell other people’s stories,In my clinic, I have sat across from countless people navigating the ups and downs of romantic relationships.

They come armed with a cultural script we allA common complaint among my friends is that no one throws house parties anymore. Remember those? Music playing at a level that would annoy neighbors, bodieI’m headed into the second year of my relationship, and I’m still getting to know my boyfriend. After more than five vacations together, I know we’reFor sixteen years, I was probably the person who knew *Lisa best.

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Her drink was prosecco. Her chip was Doritos. Her laugh was contagious. Her hatred of hanWe can all agree that dating is tough these days, and if you are like us, you wish you had someone to call when you simply cannot take it anymore.

This isEditor’s note: In 2022, Seeking rebranded as a premier dating platform. You wouldn’t be reading this unless David*, my sugar daddy, was putting £2