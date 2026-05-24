How to make distressing dreams and nightmares stop (distressing dreams and nightmares over many years likely linked to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD))

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a response to trauma in which the brain continues to replay a distressing event long after it has passed. This can cause nightmares, flashbacks, anger, low mood, relationship issues, and feelings of worthlessness. These conditions can be serious and long-term but treatable.

I have suffered stressful dreams and nightmares for 20 years. How can I make them stop? Dr Ellie replies: Disturbing dreams and nightmares over many years are likely to be linked to post-traumatic stress disorder ( PTSD ).

This is a response to trauma in which the brain continues to replay a distressing event long after it has passed. As well as nightmares, it may cause flashbacks, anger, low mood, relationship issues and feelings of worthlessness. There is also a related condition called complex PTSD, which tends to arise from repeated traumatic events rather than a single incident. Both conditions can be serious and long-term, but they are treatable.

Disturbing dreams and nightmares over many years are likely to be linked to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), says Dr Ellie. A GP can begin treatment while a referral is being arranged, and medication is often the starting point, using antidepressants such as sertraline and venlafaxine





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