How to Make a Killing Set for HBO Max Release and The Bride Film Debuts on the Platform

Mainly about films and television, the text covers movies like How to Make a Killing, The Batman 2, The Bride, the upcoming Prime Video offering, the idea of updating James Bond for modern fans, updates about Star Wars and the Niktos show on HBO.

The film 'How to Make a Killing' will be released on HBO Max on June 19, 2026, with an HBO linear debut on June 20th at 8:00 p.m E.T.

(#HBO #HBOMax), following the story of Becket Redfellow, who will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance. It's based on the 1949 British film 'Kind Hearts and Coronets'. The film also has a higher audience rating (77%) than critic ratings (based on 192 reviews). Starring Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, and Ed Harris, it's directed by John Patton Ford and written by him.

This is Ford's second feature film after Emily the Criminal. The movie is also available on VOD and Digital platforms ahead of its HBO Max release. It's a loose adaptation inspired by the 1907 novel Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal. Another movie, 'The Batman 2', is set to start filming soon.

Footage from the upcoming sequel to the Matt Reeves film has fans buzzing with excitement.

'Prime Video has added Channing Tatum's 2024 NSFW psychological thriller to its library. Steve Knight has suggested that James Bond 26 will reinvent 007 with a darker, grounded style. '#PrimeVideo' #HBO #Entertainmen





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